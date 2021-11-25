After feast in Vegas, Arizona coach Tommy Lloyd hoping Wildcats not too stuffed

“I'll see who comes ready to practice, and we're gonna get after it,” Lloyd said. “We're not on Easy Street. There's a lot of things we've got to get better at, and those things are going to be addressed and emphasized.”

The stats suggest there's not a whole lot of things for the Wildcats to really worry about other than their 3-point shooting, which — at 31.5% — is decidedly below average. Lloyd said he was concerned with problems in fundamentals and decision-making that led to skid — like when Wichita State forced overtime after trailing the Wildcats by 16 points in the second half.

“We made a few mistakes, missed a few shots and had a couple breakdowns," Lloyd said. "And when you do those types of things in a short amount of time, teams can come back and that's what happened.”

While Lloyd said the Wildcats were defensively “pretty good for the most part,” with Wichita State shooting 33.8% and Michigan 43.4%, he still found some need for improvement.

“Like all teams, you’ve got to have that sense of urgency to finish possessions,” Lloyd said. “We can't have guys leaking out in transition. We want to run, but we don't have to cheat to run. I think we can rebound five guys, then run. We’ve run hard enough and are committed enough to it that opportunities will still be there.”