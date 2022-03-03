After getting upended in Las Vegas, Wildcats turn attention to NCAA Tournament

“You feel like the next one’s going to fall, and you’re waiting: ‘OK, that one’s going to fall,’ and they just didn’t fall. And that’s just the way it is sometimes.”

Lauren Ware led Arizona with 15 points, often the only big on the floor as Arizona started guard Helena Pueyo in 6-foot-3-inch Reese’s spot. Sam Thomas made 1 of 8 3-pointers. Shaina Pellington was 1 of 5.

“Reese is a really great player, one of the best players in this conference, but there was no real adjustment on our behalf,” Colorado coach JR Payne said.

Arizona was one of four No. 3 seeds in the most recent NCAA tournament committee seeding reveal, but a run of four losses in seven games has created concern.

The Cats’ loss Thursday prevented a potential Pac-12 tourney rematch of the 2021 NCAA championship game against Stanford.

“I could have pressed as a coach and had Cate back this week, but it wouldn’t be productive for the (NCAA) Tournament,” Barnes said.

“Honestly, the NCAA Tournament is more important than the Pac-12 Tournament. Sorry Pac-12, I love you, but it is what it is. The NCAA is what we need to be successful in, and we will have Cate back.”