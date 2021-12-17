After ill-fated trip to Tucson last season, Cal Baptist eager to face Arizona Wildcats

Asked if he might have been able to play last season at UA with a reduced roster somehow, Croy said the Lancers had to comply with health regulations back home in Riverside, California.

“At the time, everything was just very touch and go,” Croy said. “Coronavirus at the time was amplified.

“Obviously, it had something to do with the contact tracing and the fact that we had a positive within our travel party. We’d all just traveled together and were considered close contacts.”

But the way Croy described it, complaints were few. This was mid-December 2020, after all, when the coronavirus’ original variant was at a peak.

College basketball teams were just happy to be playing when they could. Even if they had to test multiple times a week. Even if fans weren’t allowed in the sands.

That was the difference between last season and this one.