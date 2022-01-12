After long layoff, sixth-ranked Wildcats to host Colorado at beginning of busy stretch

But considering the Wildcats also have games at USC (Jan. 2) and at ASU (Jan. 8) yet to be rescheduled, they’re still looking at two three-game weeks ahead at some point in the schedule if they play all 20 conference games as Lloyd said he expects all Pac-12 teams will.

"We know it's going to create some logjams in the schedule probably for everybody," Lloyd said. "But it's an opportunity to compete and play games against other good teams. So we're going to welcome those opportunities when they're presented to us."

In UA’s case, Lloyd said the missed ASU game at Tempe will be easy to make up because of the short travel time. But making up the USC will require a second trip to Los Angeles.

And that’s assuming there are no other COVID issues ahead for the Wildcats or their opponents.

“To me, it looks like it's everybody's gonna have those issues,” Lloyd said. “In order to get a full conference season in, you're going to have to make some sacrifices. The unfortunate thing is if you schedule games a couple of weeks out, you can't predict injuries, you can't predict stuff like that. So hopefully it'll all work out for everybody.”