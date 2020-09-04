After losing Brandon Williams, here's what the Arizona Wildcats' 2021 roster looks like

Arizona announced on Friday that guard Brandon Williams will skip his sophomore season and pursue professional opportunities.
Signs pointed to Williams departing the UA after the Wildcats brought in nine newcomers for the 2020-21 season, which increased Arizona's scholarship players to 14 on roster, but only 13 are available.
Williams also did not report to campus when players returned for the fall semester.
With Williams' move to leave the UA, here's how the current roster and coaching staff is shaped:
James Akinjo
Position: Guard
Year: Junior
Height: 6-0
Weight: 180 pounds
Status: On scholarship
Jemarl Baker Jr.
Position: Guard
Year: Junior
Height: 6-4
Weight: 200 pounds
Status: On scholarship
Terrell Brown
Position: Guard
Year: Graduate transfer (Seattle U)
Height: 6-1
Weight: 175 pounds
Status: On scholarship
Ira Lee
Position: Forward
Year: Senior
Height: 6-7
Weight: 240 pounds
Status: On scholarship
Christian Koloko
Position: Center
Year: Sophomore
Height: 7-0
Weight: 215 pounds
Status: On scholarship
Dalen Terry
Position: Wing
Year: Freshman
Height: 6-7
Weight: 190 pounds
Status: On scholarship
Jordan Brown
Position: Center
Year: Junior
Height: 6-11
Weight: 210 pounds
Status: On scholarship
Bennedict Mathurin
Position: Forward
Year: Freshman
Height: 6-6
Weight: 190 pounds
Status: On scholarship
Kerr Kriisa
Position: Guard
Year: Freshman
Height: 6-2
Weight: 170 pounds
Status: On scholarship
Daniel Batcho
Position: Forward
Year: Freshman
Height: 6-10
Weight: 220 pounds
Status: On scholarship
Tibet Gorener
Position: Small forward
Year: Freshman
Height: 6-8
Weight: 195 pounds
Status: On scholarship
Azuolas Tubelis
Position: Power forward
Year: Freshman
Height: 6-9
Weight: 243 pounds
Status: On scholarship
Tautvilas Tubelis
Position: Small forward
Year: Freshman
Height: 6-7
Weight: N/A
Status: On scholarship
Jordan Mains
Position: Forward
Year: Sophomore
Height: 6-6
Weight: 200 pounds
Status: Walk-on
Matt Weyand
Position: Forward
Year: Senior
Height: 6-6
Weight: 200 pounds
Status: Walk-on
Sean Miller
Role: Head coach
Years at Arizona: 11
Arizona record: 285-100
Career record: 405-147
Jack Murphy
Role: Associate head coach
Years at Arizona: 2
Danny Peters
Role: Assistant coach
Years at Arizona: 2
Jason Terry
Role: Assistant coach
Years at Arizona: 0
Ryan Reynolds
Role: Assistant athletic director, director of basketball operations
Years at Arizona: 11
