After losing Brandon Williams, here's what the Arizona Wildcats' 2021 roster looks like

Arizona announced on Friday that guard Brandon Williams will skip his sophomore season and pursue professional opportunities.

Signs pointed to Williams departing the UA after the Wildcats brought in nine newcomers for the 2020-21 season, which increased Arizona's scholarship players to 14 on roster, but only 13 are available.

Williams also did not report to campus when players returned for the fall semester.

With Williams' move to leave the UA, here's how the current roster and coaching staff is shaped:

James Akinjo

Position: Guard

Year: Junior

Height: 6-0

Weight: 180 pounds

Status: On scholarship

Jemarl Baker Jr.

Position: Guard

Year: Junior

Height: 6-4