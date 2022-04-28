After rough end to playing career, former UA standout Ryan Anderson moves up coaching ladder

Considering Ryan Anderson’s knee was shredded on a Lithuanian basketball court at the peak of his professional playing career, he was due for a little good fortune with the next step.

Last summer, just as the former Arizona standout bought a house in Tucson and began taking college courses again following his horrific October 2020 injury, new UA coach Tommy Lloyd offered Anderson a chance to join the Wildcats as a graduate assistant. That meant he could start a coaching career, go to class for free, and not have to move.

This spring, Anderson found another offer he couldn’t refuse.

The coach who recruited Anderson to the Wildcats as a transfer from Boston College in 2014, Sean Miller, was back at Xavier for a second stint with the Musketeers.

Having once talked to Anderson about possibly joining him someday at Arizona, which fired Miller in April 2021, Miller this time offered Anderson the role of director of player development and on-campus recruiting at Xavier.

It was a significant move up the coaching ladder.

“It really caught me by surprise,” Anderson said. “I wasn’t sure about Coach Miller’s situation and obviously, I was very happy for him when he signed at Xavier. I didn’t think there would be an opportunity for me there, but when he called and broke down how he would like me to join him, and how I would be of use, it was really a no-brainer for me.”

So already at age 29, Anderson has a resume that includes first-team all-Pac 12 honors in 2015-16, professional playing experience in four European countries plus the G League, and a season on Lloyd’s coaching staff.

He’s been exposed to playing, strategy, development, recruiting … and the intangibles that helped lead Arizona to a 33-4 record last season.

“I just learned so much, from how to play our offense with so much pace and the concepts we had defensively but more so just about the culture of what (Lloyd) tries to bring to our locker room, our coaching staff, our day-to-day relationships,” Anderson said.

“That’s what I’m gonna remember most about this year — that from Tommy all the way down to me, we cared about the guys so much. I think that culture of love from us to them and then between each of the players, is what everybody saw out on the court. We were really connected and unified.”

Anderson also had some fun out on the court, too. NCAA rules allow graduate assistants to be on the floor for practices with the fulltime coaches. And as a 29-year-old with a knee that was over a year removed from injury, he still had plenty of ability to play on the Wildcats’ scout team, mimicking moves that an upcoming opponent might make.

“I enjoyed that a lot,” Anderson said. ‘As the season went on, sometimes I almost did the full practice with the team, just being another bigger body that we would play against. That was a lot of fun for me this year going up with Christian (Koloko) and Oumar (Ballo). I’ll miss that.”

As a support staffer at Xavier, Anderson won’t be allowed on the floor for practices except when fulltime coaches are on the road recruiting. Anderson said he hopes to fill the gaps for what the coaches aren’t able to do, as well as help organize the Musketeers’ recruiting efforts.

While Anderson has been entering the profession at a time of profound change, with name, image and likeness rules and transfer portal activity defining much of roster management now, he also sees opportunity there, too.

“As this transition kind of goes in college sports, I feel like I’m in a perfect age range where I’m able to relate to (players), but still be mature enough to understand the coaching aspects and the business side of it,” Anderson said. “I’ll be one of the guys who are a bridge into this new age of college basketball in terms of figuring out what works best for the school and for the players.”

And while he enjoyed his time on the practice court last season, Anderson says he doesn’t have an itch to play again.

He just followed his instincts into coaching and, so far, things have fallen into place quickly.

“I’m pretty in tune with how my mind, body and soul feel and I knew that I was ready to walk away from it,” Anderson said. “I’ll be 30 in December. It just wasn’t the long-term trajectory of my life that I was looking for.

“And I was lucky enough that we had a great season. I’ve learned so much from Coach Lloyd and now I’m excited to learn more from Coach Miller. It just seems like God has put this path and I’m just gonna try to walk through the next door that’s open for me.”

Rim shots

Lloyd was scheduled to meet with recruiting target Kwame Evans on Thursday, according to reporter Adam Zagoria, after UA offered the 2023 five-star forward a scholarship over the weekend. Expected to visit Oregon this weekend, Evans is also considering the Ducks along with Indiana, Auburn, Kentucky and UCLA.

Former UA forward Keanu Pinder picked up the Australia NBL’s Most Improved Player award after averaging 10.9 points and 7.6 rebounds per game for the Cairns Taipans in a season that ended last weekend. Pinder shot 55% from the field and blocked an average of one shot per game.

Walk-on forward Jordan Mains was one of 280 Pac-12 athletes named to the conference’s winter academic honor roll. Athletes in at least their second year with a school are eligible if they have a cumulative 3.3 grade-point average.

Contact sports reporter Bruce Pascoe at 573-4146 or bpascoe@tucson.com. On Twitter @brucepascoe

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.



Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.