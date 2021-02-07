After rough outing against Utah, UA's Bennedict Mathurin puts it all together in Boulder

Mathurin did not miss again, hitting all of the last seven field goals he took.

Mathurin was not available for comment after Saturday’s game but, when asked if he met with Mathurin or saw something else about him indicating change, Miller confirmed that they had “two or three really hard talks” together after the Utah game.

“But it’s not to hurt his feelings — it’s to develop him, to teach him, to get him right, to prepare him for things to come,” Miller said. “The road as an athlete at this level is not always going to be smooth and hopefully it’s a lesson he learned on this trip. He certainly responded well tonight. I thought he played an excellent game.”

Combined with James Akinjo’s aggressive drives to the basket, where he went to the line eight times and hit all eight free throws he took, Mathurin had 13 of his 22 points in the second half to help Arizona actually lead for nearly all of the final 10 minutes.

“He’s tough, resilient,” Akinjo said of Mathurin. “He’s a tough, tough kid and I think he has a bright future.”

Still, the efforts of Akinjo and Mathurin, plus 18 points Azuolas Tubelis scored partly against the physical defense of Colorado 260-pounder Evan Battey, weren’t quite enough.