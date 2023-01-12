After three rough games, Arizona Wildcats run over Oregon State 86-74 in Corvallis

CORVALLIS, Ore. – They didn't have a cozy McKale Center filled with a supporting five-figure crowd. Just a mostly empty old arena with a smattering of orange gear, made loud thanks only to blaring music and horn noise.

To the Arizona Wildcats, it didn’t matter.

After three straight rough games, the Wildcats fixed themselves Thursday in a 86-74 win over Oregon State. Looking more like the team that raced through November undefeated than the team that lost to Washington State last Saturday at McKale Center, the Wildcats shot 52.5% from the field while holding the Beavers to just 38.3%.

What’s more, while Azuolas Tubelis (25 points, 10 rebounds) and Oumar Ballo (15 points, 14 rebounds) had their customary double-doubles, guard Courtney Ramey fixed his own personal slump.

After shooting 2 for 13 combined against Washington and WSU last weekend, and going a combined 1-for-9 from 3, Ramey had 11 points while hitting 3 of 8 3-pointers. Ramey also had seven assists and three steals.

Ramey’s final 3 on Thursday was something of a dagger, if it need to be, giving UA an 83-68 lead with 1:57 to go.

At that point, the Oregon State band had just one chant to direct to the Wildcats: “You have sales tax.”

The Beavers had nothing much else to chant about.

While UA took a 44-26 halftime lead and continued shooting at a 50% pace through the first 10 minutes of the second half, the Beavers prompted UA coach Tommy Lloyd to call a timeout with 6:31 left, having cut the Wildcats’ lead to just 68-56. OSU had rattled off seven straight points, including a 3-pointer from Glenn Taylor and a layup from point guard Jordan Pope after he stole the ball from UA’s Kerr Kriisa.

But Kriisa soon returned to pick up a foul and hit both free throws, then hit a 3-pointer to give UA a 75-62 lead with 4:45 left. Kriisa also assisted Tubelis on an driving layup that made it 77-63 and the Wildcats maintained a double-digit lead from there.

After struggling in wins over ASU and Washington, then losing to WSU last Saturday, Arizona wasted no time establishing things would be different this time. Kriisa hit a 3-pointer on the Wildcats’ first possession and UA went on to take a 17-7 lead less than seven minutes into the game.

The Wildcats wound up shooting 53.1% from the field and holding the Beavers to just 25.0% in the first half while taking a 44-26 halftime lead.

As a team, Arizona made 7 of 15 3-pointers in the first half after making just 4 of 25 during its 74-61 loss to WSU last Saturday.

Lloyd went with a smaller lineup at times, having sixth man Cedric Henderson guard bigger forwards, and only played Henri Veesaar for a minute in the first half, instead turning first to Dylan Anderson in reserve. Veesaar played just six minutes against Washington and four against WSU.