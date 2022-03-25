After year off, 'best version of' Sean Miller introduced as Xavier's new head coach

Miller coached at Arizona from 2009-21. On the court, he won five Pac-12 championships and took the Wildcats to three NCAA Tournament Elite Eights over his tenure, the last in 2015. The Wildcats also would have likely made the 2020 and 2021 NCAA Tournaments, but the 2020 event was canceled, and the school self-imposed a postseason ban for ’21 because of its ongoing NCAA infractions case.

The NCAA has hit the UA with five Level I infractions, one of which says Miller failed to monitor two assistant coaches accused of academic misconduct and improper recruiting inducements. The Notices of Allegations filed by the NCAA and the Complex Case Unit of the Independent Accountability Resolution Process did not recommend a show-cause penalty for Miller; any show-cause would have prohibited Miller from coaching in college. One expert told the Star last week that Miller would face a suspension of somewhere between nine and 15 games for his role, should the infraction stick.

Miller alluded to the issues facing him only broadly, saying that he “learned a lot of lessons” at Arizona, emerging with a new perspective.