Gilbert Arenas hasn't played an NBA game since the 2011-12 season when he was a part of the Memphis Grizzlies, but "Agent Zero" officially declared his spot in the Big3 league, which is set to begin in June.
The former Arizona Wildcat announced his decision on the "No Chill Podcast," which is hosted by Arenas.
With Big3 co-founder Ice Cube sitting to his right, the rapper pressured the idea to Arenas with a black Big3 hoodie jacket, just to ensure the 37-year-old is thinking about the 3-on-3 league, which features former NBA stars. Ex-Wildcat Mike Bibby played for Ghost Ballers and led the Big3 in assists in 2017.
"I'm gonna say yes now," Arenas said. "Like I'm really gonna be training like I'm about sign a $100 million contract."
The Big3 is televised on FS1 during the summer and the first team to score 50 points wins the game. There's also a four-point shot, which is 30-feet away from the basket.
It's unclear which team Arenas will join, but he — jokingly — said on his podcast that he wants to reunite with his former teammates from the Washington Wizards.
“I want all my Wizards teammates that didn’t shoot the ball,” He said. “I want Etan (Thomas), Brendan Haywood, I want DeShawn Stevenson, Kwame Brown. You know, they already know my style. ... I'm not trying to pass the ball."
Season opener for the Big3 will tipoff on June 22 at the Toyota Center in Houston.