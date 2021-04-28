Alabama transfer Ariyah Copeland ready to bring 'very physical' game to retooled Wildcats

There wasn't one singular moment when Ariyah Copeland knew Arizona was the place for her. She just felt it.

The grad transfer from Alabama might have taken a left turn before signing with Arizona last week — pledging to LSU before former coach Nikki Fargas left the program — but knows now that Tucson is where she is meant to be.

UA had everything for her in terms of academics and basketball. Coach Adia Barnes was persistent in recruiting the 6-foot-3-inch post player, who joins a UA roster that is retooling after the Wildcats made the national championship game last month.

“She had a great interest in me; she showed it,” Copeland said. “They say people don't want you until they show it. Her showing interest in me got me excited. She talked more about (things) other than basketball. Other coaches will say, ‘Hey, we can do this for you on the court,’ but she was also concerned about my needs and wants off the court — whether it be like health reasons, school and everything. With her mentioning that without me having to announce it, just stuck out to me.