An Elite Performance: Aari McDonald scores 31 points as Wildcats make program history

McDonald said that she heard some talk that Arizona was going to get smacked against Texas A&M.

She took that personally — and so did her teammates. The result: the Wildcats played their best 40 minutes of the season.

McDonald was the only Wildcat to score in double figures, but veterans Sam Thomas and Cate Reese stepped up in other ways. Thomas finished with nine points — all of them coming on 3-pointers — and four assists. Reese had eight points, nine rebounds and two assists. Bendu Yeaney added seven points, four assists and two rebounds.

The Wildcats shot 45.9% from the floor, and — even more impressively — 44.8% from 3-point range.

Saturday’s win extends one of the most memorable seasons in Arizona history.

The Wildcats finished second in the Pac-12 and won 13 league games for the first time since the 2003-04 season. They were ranked in the Top 12 since the preseason and for 13 of the 17 weekly polls, in the Top 10 — tying a school record for most weeks in the Top 10.

Arizona hit accomplishment after accomplishment:

• Beating a Top 10 team when they were a Top 10 team — UCLA — in the first league game of the season.