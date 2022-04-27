Anna Gret Asi transferring to Oklahoma State; 6 Wildcats now gone

Anna Gret Asi is trading cardinal and navy for a whole lot of orange.

The freshman guard announced Wednesday that she will transfer from Arizona to Oklahoma State. In a lengthy Instagram post, Asi thanked the UA "for giving me a chance to experience last season."

A native of Estonia, Asi played in seven games during her lone season with the Wildcats, averaging 1.9 points per game. She shot 50% (3 for 6) from 3-point range.

"Things did not work out for me the way I expected, and I decided to enter my name to the transfer portal," she wrote. "I have found a new home away from home and can’t wait to be a part of this amazing group of people. With that being said, I have committed to continue my academic and athletic careers at Oklahoma State University. Get ready for tons of orange, I’m a Cowgirl now."

Asi is the sixth Wildcat to pick a new school over the last nine days. Forwards Koi Love (USC) and Netty Vonleh (Colorado) and guard Bendu Yeaney (Oregon State) all chose to stay in the Pac-12, while Gisela Sanchez is transferring to Kansas State and Semaj Smith is bound for San Jose State.

Just one of Arizona's seven transferring players, Derin Erodgan, has yet to pick a new school.

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

