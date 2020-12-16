Another nonconference cancellation hits Wildcats, who move on to Pac-12 play

Ryan Reynolds, who organizes schedules as UA’s director of operations, said it’s possible the Wildcats will find an opponent to play on either Dec. 21 or 23, and therefore potentially go back-to-back shortly after returning home from California late Saturday night.

“I would say everything’s on the table,” Reynolds said. “We’re probably gonna try to fill it before Christmas if we can. Obviously, it’s not going to happen before Stanford and there’s no guarantee it will get filled but there’s enough people out there looking for games. We’re hopeful we can find somebody.”

Like teams throughout college basketball, the Wildcats’ schedule has been under constant reconstruction.

Their Nov. 25 opener against NAU was moved to Dec. 9, while their Nov. 29 opponent switched from Sam Houston State to UTEP — and then the game was canceled when the Miners ran into COVID-19 trouble. UA then swapped that spot with a game against New Mexico State for Dec. 5 , but when the Aggies had to back out of that one, Eastern Washington filled in as a replacement.

Meanwhile, UA’s scheduled Pac-12 opener against Colorado on Dec. 2 was postponed to Dec. 28 when the Buffaloes ran into COVID-19 issues — and UTEP came back after it was cleared to play the Wildcats on Dec. 12.