Appreciation: Lute Olson's commitment to consistency made the Wildcats winners

Not when he kept seeing the sort of results that propelled him into being a 1995 All-American and the 1996 NBA Rookie of the Year.

“Every single day, the same thing,” Stoudamire said. “The first 30 to 45 minutes of each practice was the same thing. I never rolled my eyes at it. I did it every day because it made me better.”

Players’ technique was constantly under review, too. Even when the team split up in positional drills, during which Olson allowed his assistants to do the primary instruction.

“He was incredible in practice because he could be at one end of the floor and see the opposite end,” Murphy said.

“With his loud booming voice, he’d correct a player or congratulate a player, and you didn’t know he was watching. He always had command of practice.”

Freedom

All those practice drills might have made October tedious, but games were another story. Olson took his foot off the gas, trusting his talent to make the right decisions on the fly, knowing that they had good reactions to anything practically drilled into their subconscious.