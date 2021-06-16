April Phillips leaves Wildcats after less than two months for job at Texas

For the third time in two months, Adia Barnes is searching for a new assistant coach.

April Phillips has accepted a similar position at Texas, the Longhorns announced Wednesday morning. Phillips spent a little less than two months in Tucson during her second stint with the Wildcats. She previously coached under Barnes, helping the Wildcats win the 2019 WNIT championship.

Phillips replaces Johnnie Harris, who was named Auburn's head coach two months ago. Harris earned a base salary of $300,000 per year as Texas' lead assistant, according to the Austin American-Statesman; it is not immediately clear what Phillips will make. She joins a new-look Texas staff that includes Calamity McEntire, who was a Niya Butts-era assistant at the UA.

"Texas is a very special place that combines academic and athletic excellence, but we know that it's the people that matter most," Phillips said in a news release. "I am humbled by the guidance of the most high to put me in a position to work alongside Coach (Vic) Schaefer, whom I respect immensely, and his outstanding staff. My spirit is happy. I'm excited and determined to be relentless in our efforts together to create a life-changing, transformational experience for our young student-athletes both on and off the court. I can't wait to meet our team and get to work."