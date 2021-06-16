April Phillips leaves Wildcats after less than two months for job at Texas

For the third time in two months, Adia Barnes is searching for a new assistant coach.
April Phillips has accepted a similar position at Texas, the Longhorns announced Wednesday morning. Phillips spent a little less than two months in Tucson during her second stint with the Wildcats. She previously coached under Barnes, helping the Wildcats win the 2019 WNIT championship.
Phillips replaces Johnnie Harris, who was named Auburn's head coach two months ago. Harris earned a base salary of $300,000 per year as Texas' lead assistant, according to the Austin American-Statesman; it is not immediately clear what Phillips will make. She joins a new-look Texas staff that includes Calamity McEntire, who was a Niya Butts-era assistant at the UA.
"Texas is a very special place that combines academic and athletic excellence, but we know that it's the people that matter most," Phillips said in a news release. "I am humbled by the guidance of the most high to put me in a position to work alongside Coach (Vic) Schaefer, whom I respect immensely, and his outstanding staff. My spirit is happy. I'm excited and determined to be relentless in our efforts together to create a life-changing, transformational experience for our young student-athletes both on and off the court. I can't wait to meet our team and get to work."
Said Schaefer: "I'm really excited about April Phillips coming to the 'Forty Acres.' Her experience both as a collegiate player and professional as well as an assistant coach really sets her apart. I genuinely believe she will make a tremendous impact on our program. April will be fantastic with our student-athletes, and they will love her energy and passion for the game."
Phillips and USC's Erin Grant were hired April 21 by Barnes, who lost two of her three assistants to other jobs — and significant raises — following the Wildcats' run to their first Final Four and an appearance in the national championship game. At the time, Phillips said she was excited to work under Barnes again, recruit to a program that had reached the Final four — and see her mother, who still lived in Phillips' old house in Tucson.
Phillips said "the comfort level is important. I feel like I know where I’m at."
Now, the Wildcats must replace her — and fast. The UA posted a job opening for the vacant position on Tuesday, with a target fill date of Monday, June 21 — six days later.
Barnes is in Puerto Rico, where she is assisting Team USA as part of the 2021 FIBA Women's AmeriCup tournament. The Americans are 3-0 heading into Thursday's knockout stage game against the U.S. Virgin Islands.