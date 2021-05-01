Arizona 7-foot commit Oumar Ballo used to life in the spotlight

“It’s a lot to take as a young age, but at the same time, I just have to be myself. Those people are named after me because of me, so I don’t really try to be anyone else.”

The one stop where Ballo might have been least known as a basketball hero was Mexico City. But that’s where Ballo may have grown the most.

Not just physically, and not just in a basketball sense. Ballo says playing for the NBA Academy Latin America during the 2018-19 school year also helped him grow as a person and student. He arrived in Mexico City, from Mali via the Canary Islands, all long before his 17th birthday.

“It was unbelievable,” Ballo said. “Three different countries, with different cultures. But those people literally made me feel home. They helped me be a better person, also be a better basketball player.”

Sometimes that meant not being a basketball player at all. Ballo said the NBA Academy helped him on the court, put him in leadership roles, and made him accountable academically. After he committed to Gonzaga in February 2019, Ballo said it also hired a special teacher to work with him toward eligibility.