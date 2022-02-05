Arizona AD Dave Heeke asks ZonaZoo to avoid 'degrading comments' after UCLA spitting incident

“We had a couple of small breakdowns today,” Heeke said.

After Saturday's game, UA coach Tommy Lloyd also made a plea to the UA student section, he said he didn’t know what was said or done at the end of the UCLA game. The Arizona bench is on the opposite side of McKale Center from the Zona Zoo and the exit route for visiting teams.

“It's disappointing probably on both sides,” Lloyd said. “I think we can all come to this deal, and we can be rowdy, and we can have a good time. But I don't think we need to be getting personal with student-athletes. I don't even know if it was — I'm just saying if that happened — and obviously the reaction is disappointing on their end. I think at Arizona our goal should be to be the rowdiest, classiest fan base in the country.”

Heeke indicated he and UCLA athletic director Martin Jarmond felt similarly after they discussed the incident.