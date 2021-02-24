Arizona assistant coach Jason Terry shares stories about Larry O'Brien Trophy tattoo, getting dunked on by LeBron James

Almost eight years has gone by, but Arizona Wildcats assistant coach Jason Terry still gets reminded about the time he got turned into an internet meme after getting dunked on by LeBron James.
Terry recently joined Bleacher Report's Master Tesfatsion on an episode of "Untold Stories" to reminisce about his time in the NBA and some of his best (and worst) moments while in the league.
On March 18, 2013, Terry was playing against Miami's Big Three of James, Dwyane Wade and Chris Bosh as a member of the Boston Celtics and recalled one of those low points. He had just turned the ball over in the second quarter and went back to help on defense.
"I've got (Mario) Chalmers coming at me, and LeBron's coming down the middle. Took my eye off LeBron for one second," Terry said.
Before he realized what was happening, LeBron crashed toward the rim for a lob and Terry was in front of the hoop in no man's land. James leaped into and over Terry for the dunk and an internet meme of the Celtics guard laying helpless on the ground was born.
"Like LeBron, bang, bang, it was over. I was elevated. I was in the rim," Terry said.
Terry, who frequently runs and helps out at various basketball summer camps, said he always gets asked about the LeBron dunk more than any other moment in his NBA career.
The former 19-year NBA veteran also recalled the time he got his now-infamous Larry O'Brien Trophy tattoo before the 2010-11 season where the Dallas Mavericks went on to win the NBA title that season.
Terry shared more stories about the Mavericks' championship season — and their trophy celebration — during the seven-minute interview with Tesfatsion.
The UA assistant is currently in his first season with the Wildcats as they wrap up their season with home games against the Washington schools this weekend and a road game against Oregon on March 1.
