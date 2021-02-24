Arizona assistant coach Jason Terry shares stories about Larry O'Brien Trophy tattoo, getting dunked on by LeBron James

Almost eight years has gone by, but Arizona Wildcats assistant coach Jason Terry still gets reminded about the time he got turned into an internet meme after getting dunked on by LeBron James.

Terry recently joined Bleacher Report's Master Tesfatsion on an episode of "Untold Stories" to reminisce about his time in the NBA and some of his best (and worst) moments while in the league.

Untold Stories Episode 24Jason Terry reflects on my favorite team ever, the 2011 Dallas Mavericks.pic.twitter.com/hqoQHB5ETo — Master (@MasterTes) February 24, 2021

On March 18, 2013, Terry was playing against Miami's Big Three of James, Dwyane Wade and Chris Bosh as a member of the Boston Celtics and recalled one of those low points. He had just turned the ball over in the second quarter and went back to help on defense.

"I've got (Mario) Chalmers coming at me, and LeBron's coming down the middle. Took my eye off LeBron for one second," Terry said.