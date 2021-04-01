Arizona assistant Jason Terry cheering for Adia Barnes, his friend, fellow UA star and 'a true Wildcat'

“After we won the championship, we got a message from Adia congratulating us and telling us to Bear Down,” Terry said. “She’s a true Wildcat.”

The next year, both the UA men and women played into the second weekend of the NCAA Tournament, while Barnes was the Pac-10 Player of the Year. The year after that, 1999, Terry was named men’s Pac-10 Player of the Year.

Two decades later, they are intertwined again at Arizona — and Terry isn’t a bit surprised to see how it all worked out.

“A couple of times she let me join their workouts and you could tell that she was a pro,” Terry said of his early UA playing days.

“She was gonna be bound for greatness. You could tell she kind of had that coaching pedigree. Just her demeanor, the way she handled herself, the way she handled her teammates.”

The two stayed in touch during their playing careers, especially when Barnes played for the WNBA’s Seattle Storm from 2002-04. Terry spent summers in his Seattle hometown while playing for the Atlanta Hawks.