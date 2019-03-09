After ASU needed overtime to beat Arizona in Tempe on Jan. 31, the Wildcats and Sun Devils were knotted up again, this time 33-33, after a spirited first half at McKale Center on Saturday.
The Wildcats shot 39.1 percent and hit only 2 of 11 3-pointers, but stayed close because they took 15 trips to the free-throw line and hit 13 free throws. ASU was just 5 of 9 from the free-throw line.
Ira Lee led UA with seven points while Remy Martin had 10 for ASU.
Regardless of the Arizona-ASU outcome, the Wildcats will play in the No. 8 vs No. 9 Pac-12 Tournament game Wednesday at noon in Las Vegas because Oregon State beat Washington State 85-77 earlier Saturday. The Sun Devils are locked into a first-round bye with the No. 2 seed. In order to get a No. 6 or No. 7 seed, the Wildcats needed OSU (now 10-8) to fall into a tie with them because they have beaten the Beavers twice, among other things.
Arizona jumped out aggressively, shooting 50 percent through the first 12 minutes while taking 10 trips to the free-throw line and making nine free throws over that period. UA led by up to six points on several occasions early, including a 21-15 lead when Ryan Luther hit a 3-pointer with 11:41 left in the first half.
ASU shot 50 percent from the field and hit 4 of 7 3-pointers.