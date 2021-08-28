Arizona basketball coach Tommy Lloyd discusses his selective recruiting philosophy

Here's what you need to know about Arizona's new recruiting approach, in Lloyd's own words:

While Lloyd cannot discuss individual targets or his reported offers, he explained his recruiting philosophy in a recent interview with the Star.

“At the end of the day, to me an offer is a really valuable thing, and there's significance to it. And just because you don't offer a kid doesn't mean you don't think he's a good player or whatnot. A lot of this comes down to timing and opportunity and the structure of our roster.

“I’ve told people over and over, my No. 1 priority has been to the returning guys in this program, to make sure that their situation and their opportunities here will have a great chance to be fulfilled. I take that responsibility seriously. So I pour as much as I can into the returning players and I'm excited that they came back. I'm honored that they decided to stay here.

“When it comes to recruiting, my deal is that Arizona's an elite program and I think offers need to have an exclusivity to them. There's got to be a real value in them and people know when they get offered from Arizona, that we've put a ton of thought into it and we really envision that person being really successful in this program.