Arizona basketball family recalls how Lute Olson built 'The Arizona Connection'

“We both were so scared and helpless. Lute asked me to call the doctor at the university to see if there’s any way that he could help,” Weitman said. “I called and explained what was happening and I’ll never forget what the doctor said: ‘What this guy means to us and what he’s done for our university, I’ll have two doctors there.’ The doctors were on the plane and by Bobbi’s bedside in a little over 24 hours. That kind of thing doesn’t happen.”

It wasn’t traveling from one continent to another, but Wildcats fan Susan Grala made the trek from Frederick, Maryland, to Tucson this weekend to honor Olson. Grala, a 1981 UA grad, attended the national championship win over Kentucky in Indianapolis in 1997. She arrived at Sunday's event carrying the seat cushion that she used that day.

“He brought us to our one and only championship, so I have to pay tribute to the man. … To me, he put Arizona basketball on the map, and I owe this to him,” Grala said. “I wasn’t going to miss this for the world. He’s my coach.”

For 25 years, Olson brought players, fans and Tucsonans together. On Sunday, Olson once again found a way to unite people in the building he made famous.

“He changed the entire course of my life, and I know a lot of people here would say the same thing,” Kerr said. “Ultimately, I think his biggest accomplishment was bringing all of us together and creating this family … This is a big extended family, and it’s amazing to be a part of it, to come back to Tucson and see all the guys and there’s this automatic connection, it’s beautiful.”

