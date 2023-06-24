The Pac-12 produced a single first-round pick Thursday in the 2023 NBA Draft, UCLA forward Jaime Jaquez Jr. That was the conference's lowest total since the 2010 draft.

The second round was a tad busier with UCLA’s Amari Bailey and Jaylen Clark joining Washington State’s Mouhamed Gueye on the draft board and pushing the conference’s total selections to four. By comparison, the SEC generated 10 picks, followed by the Big Ten with eight and the ACC and Big East with five each.

But the Pac-12 fared much better in another relevant category: Players who declined to make themselves available.

In all, eight all-conference honorees from the 2022-23 season are scheduled to return in the fall — the highest total in more than a decade.

Add several touted recruits and transfer portal acquisitions to the mix and the Pac-12 is well positioned for a better showing in the 2024 draft.

Here’s our look at the top prospects:

1. USC G Isaiah Collier: The highest-rated recruit in the country (any position) is headed to USC for what we expect to be a one-and-done career. Collier is “by far” the top NBA prospect in the conference next season, according to one longtime West Coast talent evaluator. The Georgia native is 6-foot-3 with a sturdy frame, terrific court sense and elite playmaking skills. Projection: Top 10

2. Colorado F Cody Williams: The Boulder-bound wing is a five-star prospect and the younger brother of Oklahoma City guard Jalen Williams. He’s 6-foot-8 and plays even longer. His perimeter skills are raw, and Williams needs 10-15 pounds of muscle. But the NBA will spot a ceiling that exceeds his on-court production. Projection: Lottery Pick

3. Arizona G Caleb Love: Admittedly, we could whiff badly with this evaluation of the North Carolina transfer — good luck finding him in any early mock drafts. But the Hotline expects Love to thrive in coach Tommy Lloyd’s system, improve his 3-point efficiency and play to the potential displayed in the 2022 NCAA Tournament, when he carved up UCLA for 30 points and Duke for 28. Projection: First round

4. UCLA F Adem Bona: Back for a second season after withdrawing from the draft, Bona should fortify the weaknesses in his game that NBA scouts identified this spring. He has all the athleticism necessary to climb into the first round — that includes a wingspan of more than seven feet — but must refine his offensive skill set. Projection: Late first round

5. Oregon F Kwame Evans: The 6-foot-9 freshman has a sensational reputation and is pegged as a lottery pick in early projections. We’re a tad skeptical of the outlook given recent struggles that five-star prospects have experienced in Eugene (for a variety of reasons). But Evans doesn’t strike us as a bust, either, not with his raw talent. Projection: Late first round

6. Arizona G Kylan Boswell: The most talented perimeter player on Arizona’s roster last season played just 15 minutes per game after reclassifying academically in order to start his college career one year early. Boswell’s skill set is diverse, and he has the physical maturity of an upperclassman. But his 6-foot-2 frame could be limiting. Projection: Early second round

7. USC G Bronny James: If hype factored into the evaluation process, James would be a top-five pick next spring. He doesn’t have that talent, but the son of LeBron has substance to his game. His court sense is first rate; he impacts the action with his physicality; and he’s a capable defender. Projection: early second round

8. USC C Vincent Iwuchukwu: A five-star recruit expected to make a major impact for the Trojans last season, Iwuchukwu suffered cardiac arrest during a summer workout and played in just 14 games. Assuming good health, the 7-foot-1 mega-athlete should climb the draft boards and become a tantalizing prospect for scouts. Projection: Early second round

9. Arizona C Oumar Ballo: A baseline level of athleticism is needed to function in the NBA, even for a seven-footer who weighs 260 pounds and purportedly has a 7-foot-6 wingspan. We think Ballo will find a spot in the 2024 draft, although he might need to shed weight to generate more spring in his step. Projection: Second round