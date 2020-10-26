Arizona Board of Regents takes no action on UA's NOA

The Athletic listed four of the five Level I charges, saying Miller was charged with a lack of head coach control, while UA was charged with a lack of institutional control and failure to monitor.

The NCAA also levied a lack of head coach control charge on Augie Busch, the women’s swimming and diving coach, whose program has been under NCAA probation since January 2019 for violations under previous head coach Rick DeMont.

What was reportedly a fifth Level I charge has not been reported or disclosed, nor have any lower-level violations, so it remains unclear if Miller was charged with any direct violations or if they only surrounded the actions of his assistants.

Stu Brown, an Atlanta-based attorney who works with schools over NCAA issues, said he didn’t know what was in Arizona’s NOA but said the reporting so far could suggest that Miller was not charged with hands-on violations or being aware of them.

“That would be consistent with UA’s support of him so far in the process after so much internal investigation,” Brown said via email. “It would allow UA to argue that the problems have been fixed by replacing the involved assistant coaches and increasing Sean’s and the university’s monitoring on the current coaching staff.