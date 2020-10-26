 Skip to main content
Arizona Board of Regents 'will not take action' as meeting to discuss NCAA allegations begins
Arizona Board of Regents 'will not take action' as meeting to discuss NCAA allegations begins

  • Updated

Arizona Wildcats head coach Sean Miller calls out to his team as he watches them take on the Colorado Buffaloes during a game at the McKale Center, on Jan. 18. 2020.

 Josh Galemore / Arizona Daily Star

The Arizona Board of Regents went into a special "executive session" Monday afternoon after the NCAA issued Arizona a Notice of Allegations last week that reportedly included five Level I allegations.

However, in brief public comments before the Zoom meeting was closed to the public chair Larry Penley said the Regents will take no action.

"The board is prepared now to enter into executive session for legal advice and discussion regarding the University of Arizona men's basketball and the NCAA investigation," Penley said. "The board will not take any action at this meeting. So we will not resume the public session after we finish the executive session today."

The Board of Regents has listed items for "legal advice and discussion of Arizona men's basketball" routinely at regular meetings since the FBI investigation became public in September 2017. However, Monday's meeting was a special session the Regents called after Arizona received its NCAA Notice of Allegations last week.

After Arizona acknowledged receiving the NOA on Friday, without releasing its contents, Penley said in a statement:

“The Arizona Board of Regents will meet in executive session next week to discuss the NCAA’s Notice of Allegations issued to the University of Arizona. The board recognizes that the issuance by the NCAA of a Notice of Allegations is another step in its comprehensive enforcement process. Maintaining the integrity of the process, while frustratingly slow, has been and remains essential and we look forward to an expeditious resolution.

“The board has confidence in (UA) president (Robert) Robbins and his commitment to the highest integrity in academic and athletic matters.”

Arizona's 2020-21 roster at a glance

