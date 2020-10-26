Arizona Board of Regents 'will not take action' as meeting to discuss NCAA allegations begins

The Arizona Board of Regents went into a special "executive session" Monday afternoon after the NCAA issued Arizona a Notice of Allegations last week that reportedly included five Level I allegations.
However, in brief public comments before the Zoom meeting was closed to the public chair Larry Penley said the Regents will take no action.
"The board is prepared now to enter into executive session for legal advice and discussion regarding the University of Arizona men's basketball and the NCAA investigation," Penley said. "The board will not take any action at this meeting. So we will not resume the public session after we finish the executive session today."
The Board of Regents has listed items for "legal advice and discussion of Arizona men's basketball" routinely at regular meetings since the FBI investigation became public in September 2017. However, Monday's meeting was a special session the Regents called after Arizona received its NCAA Notice of Allegations last week.
After Arizona acknowledged receiving the NOA on Friday, without releasing its contents, Penley said in a statement:
“The Arizona Board of Regents will meet in executive session next week to discuss the NCAA’s Notice of Allegations issued to the University of Arizona. The board recognizes that the issuance by the NCAA of a Notice of Allegations is another step in its comprehensive enforcement process. Maintaining the integrity of the process, while frustratingly slow, has been and remains essential and we look forward to an expeditious resolution.
“The board has confidence in (UA) president (Robert) Robbins and his commitment to the highest integrity in academic and athletic matters.”
Arizona's 2020-21 roster at a glance
Devonaire Doutrive
Position: Shooting guard
Year: Sophomore
Height: 6-5
Weight: 175 pounds
Status: On scholarship
Josh Green
Position: Small forward
Year: Freshman
Height: 6-6
Weight: 190 pounds
Status: On scholarship
Nico Mannion
Position: Point guard
Year: Freshman
Height: 6-3
Weight: 180 pounds
Status: On scholarship
Chase Jeter
Position: Center
Year: Senior
Height: 6-11
Weight: 230 pounds
Status: On scholarship
Brandon Williams
Position: Guard
Year: Sophomore
Height: 6-2
Weight: 190 pounds
Status: On scholarship*
*Out for the 2019-20 season following a knee issue
Max Hazzard
Position: Guard
Year: Senior/Graduate transfer
Height: 5-10
Weight: 165 pounds
Status: On scholarship
Ira Lee
Position: Power forward
Year: Junior
Height: 6-7
Weight: 235 pounds
Status: On scholarship
Dylan Smith
Position: Guard
Year: Redshirt senior
Height: 6-5
Weight: 170 pounds
Status: On scholarship
Christian Koloko
Position: Center
Year: Freshman
Height: 7-0
Weight: 195 pounds
Status: On scholarship
Stone Gettings
Position: Power forward
Year: Senior
Height: 6-9
Weight: 235 pounds
Status: On scholarship
Zeke Nnaji
Position: Power forward
Year: Freshman
Height: 6-11
Weight: 215 pounds
Status: On scholarship
Jordan Brown
Position: Center
Year: Sophomore
Height: 6-11
Weight: 210 pounds
Status: On scholarship*
*Will sit out the 2019-20 season after transferring from Nevada
Jemarl Baker
Position: Guard
Year: Sophomore
Height: 6-4
Weight: 185 pounds
Status: On scholarship*
*Will sit out for 2019-20 season after transferring from Kentucky
Jake DesJardins
Position: Forward
Year: Senior
Height: 6-6
Weight: 230 pounds
Status: The former walk-on was on scholarship in 2018-19, but current status is unknown
Kory Jones
Position: Guard
Year: Redshirt Junior
Height: 6-3
Weight: 170 pounds
Status: Walk-on
Alec Spence
Position: Guard
Year: Sophomore
Height: 6-6
Weight: 195 pounds
Status: Walk-on
Matt Weyand
Position: Forward
Year: Senior
Height: 6-5
Weight: 190 pounds
Status: Walk-on
