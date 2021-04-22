 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Arizona bolsters frontcourt with Alabama transfer Ariyah Copeland
Arizona Women's Basketball

Arizona bolsters frontcourt with Alabama transfer Ariyah Copeland

Graphic Courtesy: Arizona Athletics

The Arizona Wildcats landed grad transfer Ariyah Copeland on Thursday, a frontcourt player from Alabama who was one of the most efficient post scorers last season.

Copeland, a 6-foot-3 senior, ranked fourth in the country in field goal percentage (61%) and averaged 14.4 points and 8.6 rebounds per game.

With the departure of senior Trinity Baptiste to the WNBA, the Wildcats have solidified their front court rotation for next season. 

Copeland joins seniors Cate Reese and Semaj Smith, sophomore Lauren Ware, Vanderbilt transfer Koi Love and freshman Aaronette Vonleh as Arizona's post players.

Alec has been with the Star since October 2019. He writes stories and produces digital content primarily about the Arizona Wildcats. Alec graduated from the University of Arizona in May 2020.

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News