Arizona bolsters frontcourt with Alabama transfer Ariyah Copeland

The Arizona Wildcats landed grad transfer Ariyah Copeland on Thursday, a frontcourt player from Alabama who was one of the most efficient post scorers last season.

Copeland, a 6-foot-3 senior, ranked fourth in the country in field goal percentage (61%) and averaged 14.4 points and 8.6 rebounds per game.

Please join us in welcoming Ariyah Copeland to the Wildcat Family‼️She comes to Arizona after averaging 14.4 points & 8.6 rebounds per game on 61% shooting last season. #MadeForIt | @_ariyahzc pic.twitter.com/74EXO42G2L — Arizona Women's Basketball (@ArizonaWBB) April 23, 2021

With the departure of senior Trinity Baptiste to the WNBA, the Wildcats have solidified their front court rotation for next season.

Copeland joins seniors Cate Reese and Semaj Smith, sophomore Lauren Ware, Vanderbilt transfer Koi Love and freshman Aaronette Vonleh as Arizona's post players.

Alec has been with the Star since October 2019. He writes stories and produces digital content primarily about the Arizona Wildcats. Alec graduated from the University of Arizona in May 2020.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.