Arizona by the numbers: Azoulas Tubelis' big day, Wildcats' stout 'D' helps UA hold off EWU

Needing a second-half comeback, the Arizona Wildcats were able to fend off upset-minded Eastern Washington 70-67 Saturday afternoon. These stats tell the story of how the Wildcats were able to win:

19-6

Trailing 56-48 with 8:42 remaining, the Wildcats went on a 19-6 run over the next seven minutes. Maybe the most impressive stretch of the run came with the game tied 62-62 with 3:34 to play. The Cats went on a 5-0 run with baskets from Terrell Brown Jr. and Azoulas Tubelis.

Sean Miller credited Arizona’s improved second half performance to a stout defensive effort. Arizona forced missed shots and turn them into points on the offensive side. Eastern Washington hit just 25% of its second-half shots, while the Wildcats converted at a 34% clip.

7

Eastern Washington took a five-point halftime lead at halftime largely due to a string of seven consecutive made 3-pointers. The Eagles hit eight 3s in the first 20 minutes, but went just 2 for 15 from 3-point range in the second half.

5