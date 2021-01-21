Arizona by the numbers: Explaining how the Wildcats beat ASU on Thursday night

7

ASU’s lead had ballooned to seven points with 4:42 to play, then to 82-77 with less than 2 minutes to go. From that point on, Arizona ended the game on a 7-0 run to complete the comeback.

Behind a James Akinjo 3-pointer, free throws from Terrell Brown Jr. and the game-winner from Tubelis, the Wildcats handed the Sun Devils their fourth Pac-12 loss in a row.

24

Akinjo turned in a memorable performance. His 24 points were the second-most he’s scored this season, and his five 3-pointers tied for the most he’s made this year.

29

ASU attempted 29 free throws, converting 21 of them. Comparatively, the Wildcats earned 17 trips to the charity stripe, making 15 of them. ASU coach Bobby Hurley voiced his displeasure with what he thought was a non-call on Martin’s drive to the basket with under 10 seconds remaining.

84

Arizona’s 84 points is the most its scored at Tempe in a winning effort since Jan. 3, 2016, when the Cats won 94-82. It’s also the most points ASU has given up to a Pac-12 foe this season.