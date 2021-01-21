Arizona by the numbers: Explaining how the Wildcats beat ASU on Thursday night

Down by six points with 3:37 left in Thursday night's game, the Arizona Wildcats. When Azuolas Tubelis scored at the buzzer to give the UA an 84-82 win, the Wildcats had scored the game's final seven points.
The Wildcats' first win in Tempe since 2018 moved the Wildcats (11-3, 5-3) into fourth place in the Pac-12 standings.
The numbers help explain how the Cats mounted a late comeback:
8
Tubelis went from zero to hero Thursday night. At the end of the first half, Tubelis had zero points and was shooting 0 of 4 from the field. The second half — and final minute of the game — was another story.
The Lituainian freshman shot a perfect 4-for-4 from the field and finished with eight points — none more important than the buzzer-beater. Tubelis also made the defensive stand just moments prior to his putback. The freshman kept ASU guard Remy Martin from giving the Sun Devils the lead.
AZUOLAS TUBELIS FOR THE WIN! Arizona beats ASU 84-82(Via ESPN) pic.twitter.com/iQqsPMTE7i— The Wildcaster (@TheWildcaster) January 22, 2021
7
ASU’s lead had ballooned to seven points with 4:42 to play, then to 82-77 with less than 2 minutes to go. From that point on, Arizona ended the game on a 7-0 run to complete the comeback.
Behind a James Akinjo 3-pointer, free throws from Terrell Brown Jr. and the game-winner from Tubelis, the Wildcats handed the Sun Devils their fourth Pac-12 loss in a row.
24
Akinjo turned in a memorable performance. His 24 points were the second-most he’s scored this season, and his five 3-pointers tied for the most he’s made this year.
29
ASU attempted 29 free throws, converting 21 of them. Comparatively, the Wildcats earned 17 trips to the charity stripe, making 15 of them. ASU coach Bobby Hurley voiced his displeasure with what he thought was a non-call on Martin’s drive to the basket with under 10 seconds remaining.
84
Arizona’s 84 points is the most its scored at Tempe in a winning effort since Jan. 3, 2016, when the Cats won 94-82. It’s also the most points ASU has given up to a Pac-12 foe this season.
The Wildcats have eclipsed the 80-point mark five out of the eight conference games thus far.