Arizona by the numbers: Explaining the Wildcats' 73-64 loss to Stanford

The Arizona Wildcats’ three-game winning streak came to a halt Thursday night as they fell to Stanford, 73-64. It marks the first time since 2008 that the Cats have suffered a season sweep against the Cardinal.

These numbers explain how Arizona suffered its fourth conference loss of the season:

7:35

Thursday's Pac-12 battle was back and forth for much of the evening. There were seven lead changes and nine different times when the game was tied.

But the Wildcats let a second-half advantage slip through their grasp. Up 57-52 with 7:35 to go, Arizona went ice cold from the field. The UA made just one basket over the next six minutes.

UA coach Sean Miller had hoped his defense could come through, but said, “we just had no ability to get a stop.”

34

One of Arizona’s main concerns heading into the matchup was how it would account for the absence of Jemarl Baker Jr. (wrist) and limited minutes from Bennedict Mathurin, who sustained a right ankle sprain in Monday’s game.