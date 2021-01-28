Arizona by the numbers: Explaining the Wildcats' 73-64 loss to Stanford

The Arizona Wildcats’ three-game winning streak came to a halt Thursday night as they fell to Stanford, 73-64. It marks the first time since 2008 that the Cats have suffered a season sweep against the Cardinal.
These numbers explain how Arizona suffered its fourth conference loss of the season:
7:35
Thursday's Pac-12 battle was back and forth for much of the evening. There were seven lead changes and nine different times when the game was tied.
But the Wildcats let a second-half advantage slip through their grasp. Up 57-52 with 7:35 to go, Arizona went ice cold from the field. The UA made just one basket over the next six minutes.
UA coach Sean Miller had hoped his defense could come through, but said, “we just had no ability to get a stop.”
34
One of Arizona’s main concerns heading into the matchup was how it would account for the absence of Jemarl Baker Jr. (wrist) and limited minutes from Bennedict Mathurin, who sustained a right ankle sprain in Monday’s game.
The Wildcats' guards played well enough; it was the frontcourt presence that struggled. Azuolas Tubelis, Christian Koloko, Jordan Brown and Ira Lee combined to score just 14 points.
Stanford outscored Arizona in the paint, 34-14.
18
The Wildcats turned the ball over a season-high 18 times against Stanford. James Akinjo led the team with 17 points, but also turned the ball over six times — the most in a game since Dec. 19, also against the Cardinal.
“We were sloppy,” Miller said.
Five other UA players committed at least two turnovers.
35
Without starters Ziaire Williams, Daejon Davis and Bryce Willis for various reasons, Stanford got standout performances from players it wouldn’t normally expect.
Freshman guard Michael O’Connell scored a career-high 14 points on 5 of 6 shooting. Jaiden Delaire tied his season-high with 21 points on 7 of 12 shooting.
3
The Wildcats have lost three home games in the month of January. Their other two losses came against USC and UCLA.