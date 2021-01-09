Arizona by the numbers: Explaining what happened in Saturday's loss to UCLA

The Arizona Wildcats dropped their second game in a row, falling 81-76 to UCLA at McKale Center Saturday night.
The Bruins have now won their last four games against Arizona and have beaten the Wildcats in each of their last four trips to Tucson.
These numbers explain why Arizona lost a key conference matchup against its West Coast rival.
7
With 3:35 left to play, the Wildcats trailed 71-69. Over the final stretch, the Cats missed seven shots and scored just seven points as the Bruins were able to pull away late.
Down by two possessions in the final minute, Arizona had no choice but to foul UCLA’s shooters. A James Akinjo 3-pointer cut the deficit to 79-76 with six seconds left, but Tyger Campbell knocked down a pair of free throws to secure the win.
22
UCLA guard Tyger Campell tied his season-high with 22 points on 7 of 10 shooting and shot a perfect 8 for 8 from the free throw line. Fourteen of Campbell’s 22 came in the first half and the Bruins guard, including a stretch where he scored 12 consecutive points against the Cats.
25
Akinjo bounced back after a 0-for-8 performance Thursday and responded with 25 points, the most he’s scored this year. Akinjo has been the engine that’s powered Arizona — which ranks as the Pac-12 highest scoring team — and he made 8 of his 16 shots against the Bruins while knocking down four 3’s.
UA coach Sean Miller said Akinjo played “great” and added, “I don’t think we could have asked much more from him.”
27
Arizona committed 25 fouls and the Bruins were able to turn that into 27 made free throws on 32 attempts.
“We are a horrible defensive team,” Miller said. “Fouling is off the charts right now.”
The Wildcats have also given up 80 or more points in three straight conference games.
4
Following a career-best 31-point night vs. USC, Azuolas Tubelis came out strong again offensively. The freshman scored 11 points in the first half against UCLA. The Lithuanian freshman couldn’t keep the momentum going in the second half as he was stymied for just four points 2 of 6 shooting.
Miller attributed that to different looks the UCLA defense showed him as well as the inability for Azuolas to get to the foul line.