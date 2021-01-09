Arizona by the numbers: Explaining what happened in Saturday's loss to UCLA

Akinjo bounced back after a 0-for-8 performance Thursday and responded with 25 points, the most he’s scored this year. Akinjo has been the engine that’s powered Arizona — which ranks as the Pac-12 highest scoring team — and he made 8 of his 16 shots against the Bruins while knocking down four 3’s.

UA coach Sean Miller said Akinjo played “great” and added, “I don’t think we could have asked much more from him.”

27

Arizona committed 25 fouls and the Bruins were able to turn that into 27 made free throws on 32 attempts.

“We are a horrible defensive team,” Miller said. “Fouling is off the charts right now.”

The Wildcats have also given up 80 or more points in three straight conference games.

4

Following a career-best 31-point night vs. USC, Azuolas Tubelis came out strong again offensively. The freshman scored 11 points in the first half against UCLA. The Lithuanian freshman couldn’t keep the momentum going in the second half as he was stymied for just four points 2 of 6 shooting.