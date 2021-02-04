Arizona by the numbers: Explaining what happened in Thursday's loss to Utah

SALT LAKE CITY — Utah handed Arizona its second loss in its last three games on Thursday night, overwhelming the Wildcats in the second half of Thursday’s contest on the way to a 73-58 win.
These numbers that explain the outcome:
0
Averaging 18.3 points per game over his last eight games, UA point guard James Akinjo didn’t score in the first half against Utah going 0 for 4 from the field. All 10 of his points came in the second half; he hit two 3-pointers and four free throws, but committed three turnovers.
4
Arizona lost momentum in the final four minutes of the first half — and couldn’t regain it in the first four minutes of the second half.
Utah outscored UA 9-1 to close the first half and led 32-27 lead into the break. When the teams returned from the locker room, the Cats fell behind by an even wider margin.
The Utes opened the second half scoring the first two baskets, eventually taking a 43-31 lead at the under-16-minute media timeout. Arizona spent the rest of the night playing catch-up.
8
The Cats made just 8 of 28 shots in the second half. The Utes outscored Arizona 41-31 in the final 20 minutes.
21
Bennedict Mathurin (ankle injury) started, but played just 21 minutes — and only nine in the second half. UA head coach Sean Miller said that was due to the freshman’s poor body language; Mathurin sat the bench for the first six-plus minutes of the second half.
“His body language has to be great and he has to give us everything he has," Miller said. "I didn't like the way he played. It was a reflection of our whole team."
Mathurin scored four points on 1-of-6 shooting.
2
UA freshman guard Kerr Kriisa made his much-anticipated collegiate debut, with mixed results. Kriisa checked in early in the first half and recorded two assists, but he missed both shots that he took in the second half.
