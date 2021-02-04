Arizona by the numbers: Explaining what happened in Thursday's loss to Utah

SALT LAKE CITY — Utah handed Arizona its second loss in its last three games on Thursday night, overwhelming the Wildcats in the second half of Thursday’s contest on the way to a 73-58 win.

These numbers that explain the outcome:

0

Averaging 18.3 points per game over his last eight games, UA point guard James Akinjo didn’t score in the first half against Utah going 0 for 4 from the field. All 10 of his points came in the second half; he hit two 3-pointers and four free throws, but committed three turnovers.

4

Arizona lost momentum in the final four minutes of the first half — and couldn’t regain it in the first four minutes of the second half.

Utah outscored UA 9-1 to close the first half and led 32-27 lead into the break. When the teams returned from the locker room, the Cats fell behind by an even wider margin.