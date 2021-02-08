Arizona by the numbers: How the Wildcats beat Oregon 79-59 on Monday

The 10th-ranked Arizona Wildcats routed No. 11 Oregon 79-59 on the road Monday night, earning a season sweep of the Ducks.

It was also Arizona’s first win in Eugene in 10 years as the team improved to 10-2 in conference play.

These numbers show how they did it:

8-0

The Wildcats and jumped out to an 8-0 lead. Cate Reese set the tone with five of those points in what turned out to be one of the best performances of her career.

1

Oregon, the third-place team in the Pac-12 standings, shook off the early deficit and worked its way back into the game. The Ducks took advantage of soft spots in Arizona’s interior defense and scored 26 points in the paint in the first half.

Arizona held just a one-point lead at halftime.

27-14

Arizona outscored OU 27-14 in the third quarter to take full command of the matchup. UA shot a blistering 9 of 12 from the field and knocked down all three of their 3-point attempts.