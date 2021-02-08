Arizona by the numbers: How the Wildcats beat Oregon 79-59 on Monday

The 10th-ranked Arizona Wildcats routed No. 11 Oregon 79-59 on the road Monday night, earning a season sweep of the Ducks.
It was also Arizona’s first win in Eugene in 10 years as the team improved to 10-2 in conference play.
These numbers show how they did it:
8-0
The Wildcats and jumped out to an 8-0 lead. Cate Reese set the tone with five of those points in what turned out to be one of the best performances of her career.
1
Oregon, the third-place team in the Pac-12 standings, shook off the early deficit and worked its way back into the game. The Ducks took advantage of soft spots in Arizona’s interior defense and scored 26 points in the paint in the first half.
Arizona held just a one-point lead at halftime.
27-14
Arizona outscored OU 27-14 in the third quarter to take full command of the matchup. UA shot a blistering 9 of 12 from the field and knocked down all three of their 3-point attempts.
On the other end, the defense held Oregon to 5 of 16 in that span. The Wildcats went up 60-46 heading into the final frame.
25
Reese, a reigning All-Pac-12 player, tied her season-high of 25 points on an efficient 11 of 14 shooting. With All-American guard Aari McDonald struggling offensively, Reese was the team’s catalyst scoring 23 points in the first three quarters.
13 (+1)
Though McDonald scored 13 points and managed to reach double figures for the 80th consecutive game, those points did not come easily. The senior shot 4 of 16 from the floor, making just one 3-pointer.
Her struggles were offset by two impressive performances from Trinity Baptiste and Sam Thomas. Baptiste controlled the glass grabbing seven rebounds and scoring 13 points, while Thomas provided fireworks from deep. She drained three 3-pointers en route to a 14-point effort.
Maybe more importantly, Thomas and Baptiste combined for five assists and only three turnovers.
36
The Wildcats outscored the Ducks 136-100, a difference of 36 points, in their two regular season matchups this season.