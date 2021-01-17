 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Arizona by the numbers: How the Wildcats earned a weekend sweep against the Oregon schools

Arizona by the numbers: How the Wildcats earned a weekend sweep against the Oregon schools

Arizona Wildcats guard Aari McDonald (2) flies towards the basket as she's defended by Oregon State Beavers guard Aleah Goodman (1) in the first half during a game at McKale Center in Tucson, Ariz., on January 17, 2021.

 Mamta Popat / Arizona Daily Star

The Arizona Wildcats overcame a sluggish start against Oregon State and took down the Beavers 67-51 at McKale Center Sunday.

The win marks the first time since 2012 that Arizona has beaten OSU in back-to-back games.

These stats show how Arizona was able to earn a weekend sweep versus the Oregon schools.

 

26

After starting out the game trailing 8-0 and missing their first five shot, the Wildcats were able to calm down collectively and go on a 26-10 run to take control. 

4

Needing a spark in the first quarter, Arizona turned to Helena Pueyo off the bench and she torched the Beavers. Pueyo was a perfect 4 of 4 on 3-point attempts in the first half, scoring all 15 of her points in the game's first 20 minutes. 

20

For just the second time in her last seven games, Aari McDonald reach the 20-point mark. The All-American guard covered 8 of 22 shots from the field but made the biggest impact from outside the arc, hitting 4 of 10 3-pointers. 

McDonald finished the game with 20 points, scoring 10 in each half.

124-92

The margin that the Wildcats outscored Oregon and Oregon State over the weekend. Arizona beat both the Ducks and Beavers by double-digits, marking the first time in 10 years that the Cats swept the Oregon schools. 

8

With the win, the Wildcats have now won eight of their first 10 Pac-12 games for the first time since the 2003-2004 season.

 

Alec has been with the Star since October 2019. He writes stories and produces digital content primarily about the Arizona Wildcats. Alec graduated from the University of Arizona in May 2020.

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Arizona's Sean Miller on Bennedict Mathurin's 31-point outing, shifting the lineup and missing Jemarl Baker

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News