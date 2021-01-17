Arizona by the numbers: How the Wildcats earned a weekend sweep against the Oregon schools

The Arizona Wildcats overcame a sluggish start against Oregon State and took down the Beavers 67-51 at McKale Center Sunday.
The win marks the first time since 2012 that Arizona has beaten OSU in back-to-back games.
These stats show how Arizona was able to earn a weekend sweep versus the Oregon schools.
26
After starting out the game trailing 8-0 and missing their first five shot, the Wildcats were able to calm down collectively and go on a 26-10 run to take control.
4
We would say don't let @Helena_Pueyo6 get hot, but it's too late.📺 @Pac12Network pic.twitter.com/YmDNzTM3Oo— Arizona Women's Basketball (@ArizonaWBB) January 17, 2021
Needing a spark in the first quarter, Arizona turned to Helena Pueyo off the bench and she torched the Beavers. Pueyo was a perfect 4 of 4 on 3-point attempts in the first half, scoring all 15 of her points in the game's first 20 minutes.
20
For just the second time in her last seven games, Aari McDonald reach the 20-point mark. The All-American guard covered 8 of 22 shots from the field but made the biggest impact from outside the arc, hitting 4 of 10 3-pointers.
McDonald finished the game with 20 points, scoring 10 in each half.
A fast-break bucket after a made basket. We call that the Aari McDonald. 📺 @Pac12Network pic.twitter.com/wZpUeDSKt3— Arizona Women's Basketball (@ArizonaWBB) January 17, 2021
124-92
The margin that the Wildcats outscored Oregon and Oregon State over the weekend. Arizona beat both the Ducks and Beavers by double-digits, marking the first time in 10 years that the Cats swept the Oregon schools.
8
With the win, the Wildcats have now won eight of their first 10 Pac-12 games for the first time since the 2003-2004 season.
