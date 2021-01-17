Arizona by the numbers: How the Wildcats earned a weekend sweep against the Oregon schools

The Arizona Wildcats overcame a sluggish start against Oregon State and took down the Beavers 67-51 at McKale Center Sunday.

The win marks the first time since 2012 that Arizona has beaten OSU in back-to-back games.

These stats show how Arizona was able to earn a weekend sweep versus the Oregon schools.

26

After starting out the game trailing 8-0 and missing their first five shot, the Wildcats were able to calm down collectively and go on a 26-10 run to take control.

4