Arizona by the numbers: How the Wildcats thrashed the Ducks on national television

The No. 11 Arizona Wildcats put their foot on the gas against No. 10 Oregon as soon as Thursday's game tipped off and didn't let up, running away with a 57-41 victory.
The 16-point win marks the second time the Cats have defeated a top-10 opponent at home this season.
The numbers show how they got it done.
22
Arizona got out of the gates fast, jumping out to a 14-2 lead. The Wildcats scored 22 points in the first 10 minutes of the game.
The Ducks were held to 2 of 12 shooting in the first quarter, while the Cats hit 8 of 16 shots — including three 3-pointers.
UA held a 15-point advantage going into the second quarter.
40
The combined efforts of Aari McDonald, Trinity Baptiste and Sam Thomas yielded 40 points — 70% of Arizona's total points.
McDonald, Arizona's All-American guard, paced UA's offense with 16 points. Baptiste followed with 14 and Thomas got six of her 10 at the free throw line. Fourteen of McDonald's points came in the first half.
41
The Ducks were held to just 41 points, the fewest they've scored since Jan. 27, 2017. Arizona's defense stymied an Oregon offense that's averaged 83 points in its first 11 games of the season.
Arizona forced 23 turnovers, turning them into 26 points. The Ducks shot 7 for 22 from the field in the first half and 8 for 24 in the second half.
16
Arizona got to the free throw line often Thursday night, hitting 66.6% of their shots. Thomas made six, and Baptiste added four.
1
Thursday's win marks the first time Adia Barnes has beaten the Ducks as head coach of the Wildcats. It also ends Arizona's 10-game losing streak vs. Oregon.