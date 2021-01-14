Arizona by the numbers: How the Wildcats thrashed the Ducks on national television

The No. 11 Arizona Wildcats put their foot on the gas against No. 10 Oregon as soon as Thursday's game tipped off and didn't let up, running away with a 57-41 victory.

The 16-point win marks the second time the Cats have defeated a top-10 opponent at home this season.

The numbers show how they got it done.

22

Arizona got out of the gates fast, jumping out to a 14-2 lead. The Wildcats scored 22 points in the first 10 minutes of the game.

The Ducks were held to 2 of 12 shooting in the first quarter, while the Cats hit 8 of 16 shots — including three 3-pointers.

UA held a 15-point advantage going into the second quarter.

40

The combined efforts of Aari McDonald, Trinity Baptiste and Sam Thomas yielded 40 points — 70% of Arizona's total points.