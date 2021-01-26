Arizona by the numbers: How UA beat rival ASU for the second time in four days

Terrell Brown Jr. led the Cats with 18 points, scoring a variety of ways. Brown Jr. had four steals — also a team-high — and turned that into four points in transition. He also added a 3-pointer and tied Akinjo with nine points from the foul line.

Tubelis, the game one hero, added 16 points and was one of the more efficient players of the night going 7-for-9 from the field.

49

The Wildcats scored an even 40 points in each half, but it was the 49 points from ASU in the second half that made the game more competitive down the stretch. Arizona's 26-point advantage shrunk to nine points with 2:30 to play.

UA went on to make seven consecutive free throws to put the game away.

Arizona fans in the first half vs. the second half pic.twitter.com/rY4j0g6KJN — The Wildcaster (@TheWildcaster) January 26, 2021

1