Arizona by the numbers: These figures explain Wildcats' 87-73 loss to USC

The Arizona Wildcats lost their first home game of the season Thursday night, dropping a 87-73 battle with USC in a matchup that — for most of the game — was closer than the final score indicates.
The loss snaps Arizona’s three-game Pac-12 winning streak heading into Saturday’s game vs. UCLA.
These numbers tell the story of the Wildcats' 14-point loss:
12:57
USC controlled the game from the 12:57 mark on in the second half when it took a 54-53 advantage. The Trojans' lead ballooned to seven points less than a minute later; the Wildcats spent the rest of the game trying to claw back.
Arizona cut the deficit to 72-68 with 6:39 to play but couldn’t get closer than that. The Trojans shot 21 of 28 from the field in the second half.
31
If not for Azuolas Tubelis, it’s fair to question whether the Cats would have had a fighting chance against the talented Trojans.
The Wildcats' freshman scored a career-high 31 points on 11 of 16 shooting, including two made 3-pointers. He’s the first Arizona freshman to score more than 30 points in a game since Deandre Ayton put up 32 against USC in the 2018 Pac-12 Tournament.
“He’s getting better and more comfortable,” UA coach Sean Miller said. "A big reason why we were in the game is because of his individual effort.”
2-20
Arizona’s starting backcourt struggled all night. James Akinjo, Jemarl Baker and Dalen Terry combined to go 2 for 20 from the field and 0 of 7 from the 3-point range. Akinjo’s was 0 of 9 shooting, including five missed 3’s.
Still, “the loss doesn’t fall on their shoulders,” Miller said.
19
Potential NBA lottery pick Evan Mobley didn’t start out the night playing well, but he was a key reason why USC won by 14 points. After starting 1 of 4 shooting in the first half, the 7-foot freshman scored 12 points on 6 of 9 from the floor in the final 20 minutes. Mobley finished with 19 points, the most he’s scored in a Pac-12 game this year and the most he’s had since Dec. 8.
USC also benefited from a season-high 22 points from guard Isaiah White.
10
Prior to Thursday’s loss, Arizona had beaten the Trojans 10 straight times at McKale Center.
Arizona guard Jemarl Baker Jr. (3) finds a seam between USC forward Evan Mobley (4), left, and guard Isaiah White (5) to get off a floater in the first half of their Pac 12 game at McKale Center, Tucson, Ariz., January 7, 2021.