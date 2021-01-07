Arizona by the numbers: These figures explain Wildcats' 87-73 loss to USC

The Arizona Wildcats lost their first home game of the season Thursday night, dropping a 87-73 battle with USC in a matchup that — for most of the game — was closer than the final score indicates.

The loss snaps Arizona’s three-game Pac-12 winning streak heading into Saturday’s game vs. UCLA.

These numbers tell the story of the Wildcats' 14-point loss:

12:57

USC controlled the game from the 12:57 mark on in the second half when it took a 54-53 advantage. The Trojans' lead ballooned to seven points less than a minute later; the Wildcats spent the rest of the game trying to claw back.

Arizona cut the deficit to 72-68 with 6:39 to play but couldn’t get closer than that. The Trojans shot 21 of 28 from the field in the second half.

31

If not for Azuolas Tubelis, it’s fair to question whether the Cats would have had a fighting chance against the talented Trojans.