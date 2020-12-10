Arizona by the numbers: These figures explain Wildcats' runaway win over Sun Devils

The Arizona Wildcats made a statement in their first matchup of the season against ASU Thursday night, winning 65-37.
Here are five stats that tell the story of the UA’s largest margin of victory versus the Sun Devils since 1998.
37:47
It was a near wire-to-wire victory for Arizona as it led for over 37 minutes of the game. The Sun Devils took a 4-3 lead to begin the night, then it was all Wildcats from there. UA was up 15-9 at the end of the first quarter and then led by 16 points midway through the second quarter.
“We just knew, take no prisoners from the jump,” point guard Aari McDonald said.
11
In one game, the Wildcats doubled the amount of 3-pointers they’ve made this season. Arizona had 11 in the first three matchups (NAU, UCLA, USC), then exploded for 11 against the Sun Devils.
McDonald paced the team in that category with five 3-pointers, Helena Pueyo had two and Sam Thomas made her first 3 of the year.
23
ASU committed more turnovers (23) than it had made field goals (14). UA’s defense forced multiple shot clock violations and had eight steals, turning the 23 turnovers into 24 points.
“To hold ASU to 27% (14-52 FG) and 37 points, that’s some really good defense,” UA coach Adia Barnes said.
13
McDonald put her stamp on the game in the blink of an eye. In the third quarter, the senior knocked down a 3-pointer from the corner to give the Cats a 43-23 lead. ASU had an errant inbounds pass moments later that got scooped up by Pueyo who found McDonald wide open at the top of the key. And of course, McDonald drained that one, too.
That 13-second burst took the wind out of ASU’s sail the rest of the way as it never got closer than 20 points.
The Wildcats have now won three straight matchups against their rivals; they haven’t lost at home to the Sun Devils since the 2017-18 season.
Bonus: 1
Freshmen Marta Garcia and Derin Erdogan saw some minutes late in the game and both made their first career baskets at Arizona. Garcia hit a jumper from the free throw line and Erdoagan hit a 3-pointer off an assist from Shaina Pellington.
University of Arizona vs Arizona State
University of Arizona vs Arizona State
University of Arizona vs Arizona State
University of Arizona vs Arizona State
University of Arizona vs Arizona State
University of Arizona vs Arizona State
University of Arizona vs Arizona State
University of Arizona vs Arizona State
University of Arizona vs Arizona State
University of Arizona vs Arizona State
University of Arizona vs Arizona State
University of Arizona vs Arizona State
University of Arizona vs Arizona State
University of Arizona vs Arizona State
University of Arizona vs Arizona State
University of Arizona vs Arizona State
University of Arizona vs Arizona State
University of Arizona vs Arizona State
University of Arizona vs Arizona State
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!