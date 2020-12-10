Arizona by the numbers: These figures explain Wildcats' runaway win over Sun Devils

The Arizona Wildcats made a statement in their first matchup of the season against ASU Thursday night, winning 65-37.

Here are five stats that tell the story of the UA’s largest margin of victory versus the Sun Devils since 1998.

37:47

It was a near wire-to-wire victory for Arizona as it led for over 37 minutes of the game. The Sun Devils took a 4-3 lead to begin the night, then it was all Wildcats from there. UA was up 15-9 at the end of the first quarter and then led by 16 points midway through the second quarter.

“We just knew, take no prisoners from the jump,” point guard Aari McDonald said.

11

In one game, the Wildcats doubled the amount of 3-pointers they’ve made this season. Arizona had 11 in the first three matchups (NAU, UCLA, USC), then exploded for 11 against the Sun Devils.

McDonald paced the team in that category with five 3-pointers, Helena Pueyo had two and Sam Thomas made her first 3 of the year.

23