CORVALLIS, Ore. — Destiny Slocum had four 3-pointers and finished with 24 points as No. 10 Oregon State defeated Arizona 86-64 on Friday night.
Mikayla Pivec added 14 points and 10 rebounds, and Taya Corosdale tied a career-high with 14 points and added nine rebounds for the Beavers (15-2, 5-0 Pac-12), who won their seventh in a row.
Aari McDonald, the Wildcats' leading scorer with 25.2 points per contest, had 20 points and Cate Reese scored 18 for the Wildcats (13-4, 3-3), who lost to a top-10 opponent for the second game in a row.
Oregon State shot 53.7 percent, including 10 for 22 on 3-pointers, compared to 44 percent from the field and 2 for 11 from long range for Arizona.
The Beavers outrebounded the Wildcats 37-22.
McDonald made a 3-pointer just before the first quarter buzzer and the Wildcats trailed 19-18.
Oregon State went on a 13-2 run to close out the second quarter, with Pivec and Maddie Washington scoring all the squad's points, for a 37-28 lead at the break.
The Beavers took control of the game with a 10-2 surge to open the third quarter, and led 47-30 after a layup by Slocum at the 6:22 mark.
Following a program record 11-game win streak that ended Jan. 6, Arizona is 1-2 in three games against top-25 opponents. The Wildcats beat then-No. 24 Cal to improve to 3-1 in the conference, before falling to then-No. 6 Stanford and the Beavers.
Including a win over rival Arizona State to open Pac-12 play, UA is 2-2 against ranked opponents.
Big picture
Arizona: McDonald, who sat out last season after transferring from Washington, came into the game averaging 25.6 points, tops in the Pac-12 and third in the nation. The Wildcats haven't been ranked since the 2004-05 season, but received poll votes this week.
Oregon State: The Beavers have won their last 10 games against Arizona. Oregon State leads the nation in 3-point shooting percentage at 49.6 percent.
Up next
Arizona: At No. 5 Oregon on Sunday.
Oregon State: Hosts No. 19 Arizona State on Sunday.