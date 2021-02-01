 Skip to main content
Arizona climbs to No. 9 in AP poll; Wildcats guard Aari McDonald named Wooden Award Top 20 finalist

010221-spt-ua womens hoops-026.JPG

If UA fans get their way in 2021, Aari McDonald will lead the Cats to (at least) the Elite Eight and then be a high pick in the WNBA Draft.

 Josh Galemore / Arizona Daily Star

Despite not playing last week due to COVID-19 issues within the program, the Arizona Wildcats moved up one spot to No. 9 in this week's Associated Press Top 25 poll released on Monday. 

The Wildcats (11-2) remain the third-highest ranked Pac-12 team behind UCLA (5) and Stanford (6). The 13th-ranked Oregon Ducks are the only other Pac-12 team ranked in the AP Top 25. 

Arizona didn't play its previously scheduled games against Colorado, USC and fifth-ranked UCLA in Los Angeles because of COVID-19 protocols. The UA is scheduled to travel and face Oregon State on Friday and Oregon on Sunday. 

Star Arizona guard Aari McDonald was named to the Wooden Award Late Season Top 20 list on Monday. 

McDonald is averaging 18.8 points, 5.3 rebounds, 4.8 assists and 2.5 steals per game, and has tallied double-figure scoring in 79 straight games, the longest active streak in the country and the second-longest streak of any Pac-12 player since 2000.

Contact sports content producer Justin Spears at 573-4312 or jspears@tucson.com. On Twitter @justinesports

Sports producer

Justin writes stories and produces digital content about UA football and basketball and high school football. A Tucson native, Justin graduated from the UA in 2017 and is the host of the Wildcast Podcast and a radio host on ESPN Tucson.

