Arizona climbs to No. 9 in AP poll; Wildcats guard Aari McDonald named Wooden Award Top 20 finalist

Despite not playing last week due to COVID-19 issues within the program, the Arizona Wildcats moved up one spot to No. 9 in this week's Associated Press Top 25 poll released on Monday.

The Wildcats (11-2) remain the third-highest ranked Pac-12 team behind UCLA (5) and Stanford (6). The 13th-ranked Oregon Ducks are the only other Pac-12 team ranked in the AP Top 25.

Arizona didn't play its previously scheduled games against Colorado, USC and fifth-ranked UCLA in Los Angeles because of COVID-19 protocols. The UA is scheduled to travel and face Oregon State on Friday and Oregon on Sunday.

Star Arizona guard Aari McDonald was named to the Wooden Award Late Season Top 20 list on Monday.

McDonald is averaging 18.8 points, 5.3 rebounds, 4.8 assists and 2.5 steals per game, and has tallied double-figure scoring in 79 straight games, the longest active streak in the country and the second-longest streak of any Pac-12 player since 2000.

