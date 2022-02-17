Arizona coach Tommy Lloyd says being 'too tricky' cost Cats early in 83-69 win over OSU

The Wildcats did lose some momentum late in the first half, while also receiving a scare when Oumar Ballo went down with 3:50 to go in the first half. Ballo was helped into the locker room after appearing to suffer a left ankle injury.

While Ballo went back into the game with 1:06 left in the half, at that point the Beavers were cutting what was a 43-34 UA lead with 2:21 left all the way down to just two points when Warith Alatishe hit a 3-pointer with two seconds left.

UA led 44-42 at halftime and Lloyd wasn’t the only one kicking himself.

“That's on the players,” Terry said of UA's slow start. “Obviously we’ve got to pick it up but we did a good job of picking it up in the middle of the first half and keep it going through second half to win the game.”

As it turned out, Lloyd did actually put some of it on his guys, though he quickly added that “us coaches aren’t perfect either.”

Lloyd said the Wildcats have been adding some of the defensive wrinkles to their base defense all season but that the execution wasn’t there this time.