Arizona commit Maya Nnaji hopes to use 'bigger platform' to help the homeless

“They would take the food and they were about to throw it away. I'm like, ‘no, no, no, no, no,’” Nnaji said. “We took boxes, we packaged all the leftovers that were untouched that were clean for people to eat, we gave them silverware and napkins. …

"Before we went to practice, I asked Coach Adia (Barnes) if she would drive me to like, under a bridge where there's homeless people because I've seen so many of them. It's just so sad that people drive by them all day and then no one does anything to help. I knew I wasn't able to eat the food later. I wasn't at home, so I'm not going to reheat my leftovers."

Barnes drove Nnaji through Tucson. On her way, Nnaji recalls passing someone just as he began rifling through a garbage can for food.

"And just made me want to cry, because it's so sad," she said. "I have food here and I'm trying to find someone to give it to and we just missed him and he's probably starving."

Nnaji eventually gave the food to someone sitting the park, and asked him to share.

Nnaji wants to continue to do more to help when she’s in college. She'll sign with the UA on Wednesday, the focal point of what will be the highest-ranked recruiting class in program history.