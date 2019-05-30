Arizona confirmed Thursday it will move its annual Red-Blue Game up to Sept. 27.
The date will be a Friday before a UA-UCLA football game on Sept 28 at Arizona Stadium.
Under Sean Miller, the Red-Blue Game has typically taken place two or three weeks into full practices. The move to an earlier date, just two days after the Wildcats are eligible to begin full practices, will allow the Wildcats to attract recruits earlier to watch the event and give the current team an entire month of privacy before its Nov. 1 exhibition game with Chico State (UA will play a closed scrimmage in late October).
UA's schedule became complete earlier this spring after some guarantee games were arranged and the Wildcats contracted to play St. John's in San Francisco on Dec. 21. But UA put out its release as a PDF (attached to this post).
Brandon Randolph is scheduled to work out for the Sacramento Kings on Friday. Of his known workouts so far, he has also auditioned for Utah.
Sacramento Kings Announce Seventh Pre-Draft Workout » https://t.co/FD0CveYIXy pic.twitter.com/KTTPvFjxXo— Sacramento Kings (@SacramentoKings) May 30, 2019
Randolph will be joining Stanford's Josh Sharma, Alabama's Donta Hall, Iowa State's Marial Shayok, Virginia Tech's Justin Robinson and Boston College's Ky Bowman.
Four-star 2020 guard Ian Martinez committed to Utah over Arizona, USC and Mississippi.
#committed #GoUtes pic.twitter.com/H5M4y9dXzw— Ian Martinez (@IanJumaine) May 30, 2019
The chances of Arizona and Colorado to make a run for the Pac-12 title looked better Wednesday when the final draft decisions came in. Buffzone has a rundown that counts the departures of KZ Okpala and Jaylen Nowell, though Ethan Thompson will return to OSU along with Tres Tinkle.
The Beavers, BTW, have a little-known representative in the NBA Finals after signing Eric Moreland for the rest of the season in April.
Good luck to @EricMoreland15 and the @Raptors in the NBA Finals! #GoBeavs pic.twitter.com/loWk9C8JHF— Oregon State Hoops (@BeaverMBB) May 30, 2019
Stanford coach Jerod Haase and assistant Adam Cohen, the former UA aide, complimented Okpala on his way out of the Farm.
"It has been a true privilege to get know KZ and his family these last couple of years. I have enjoyed the opportunity to coach him and witness his development into the player and person he is today." pic.twitter.com/Mna8TSOIIo— Stanford Men's Basketball (@StanfordMBB) May 30, 2019
Really excited for our guy @kz_okpala_ to take that next step. He developed a ton in 2 yrs and has the ability to get so much better moving forward! All the best kid!— Adam Cohen (@coachadamcohen) May 30, 2019
Ridiculous Upside argues that R.J. Hampton's decision is a sign the G League needs to improve its professional path program.