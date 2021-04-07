Arizona confirms men's basketball coach Sean Miller is out after 12 years

Arizona said Wednesday that head men's basketball coach Sean Miller is "leaving the program" after 12 seasons as the Wildcats’ head basketball coach.
With Miller's program still facing an NCAA infractions case that includes five Level I charges, including multiple allegations of academic misconduct and improper inducements, Arizona also said it will honor the terms of Miller's contract, which call for about $1.5 million if he is fired without cause.
Arizona said associate head coach Jack Murphy will take over on an interim basis while a search for a permanent replacement gets underway. Early speculation for a possible successor has focused on Gonzaga assistant coach Tommy Lloyd, Arkansas coach Eric Musselman and Pacific coach Damon Stoudamire.
"After conferring with (athletic director) Dave Heeke since the season's end, it has become clear that our men's basketball program – and our University – needs to write a new chapter in our history, and that begins with a change of leadership," UA president Robert Robbins said in a statement. "Arizona basketball means so much to so many and, as stewards of the program, we must always act in the best interests of the university. I believe our future is bright, and I look forward to welcoming a new head coach to the Wildcat family."
Neither Robbins nor Heeke made a direct mention of the UA's still-pending NCAA infractions case, with Heeke noting in his statement that "we simply believe that we need a fresh start."
Larry Penley, chair of the Arizona Board of Regents, issued a statement saying the Regents stood behind Robbins. The Regents have held closed "executive sessions" to discuss offcourt UA basketball issues for over three years, but did not have one on the agenda for its upcoming April 14-16 meeting.
"President Robbins is committed to the excellence, integrity and success of this proud program, which is so vital to the UArizona brand and reputation," Penley said. "President Robbins has met with the board repeatedly and has kept us apprised of his decisions during what has been a challenging period."
Earlier Wednesday, Stadium's Jeff Goodman reported that Miller met with Robbins and Heeke on Monday night to discuss the coach's future. With nothing resolved, they met again Tuesday morning and agreed to part ways, Goodman reported.
Miller's son, Austin, tweeted a list of his father's accomplishments at Arizona, including three NCAA Elite Eights and a 73% winning percentage and then said "I wish Athletic Director Robbins luck in finding someone to fill those shoes."
Miller, 52, led the Wildcats to five Pac-12 regular season titles and three NCAA Elite Eight appearances after becoming the permanent replacement to Lute Olson in April 2009. But he’s been surrounded by off-court questions since the federal investigation into college basketball was made public in September 2017.
An ensuing NCAA investigation led to five Level I (most serious) charges, including multiple allegations of academic misconduct, a bribery scheme and the cover-up of a loan. Arizona announced on Dec. 29 it would impose a postseason ban but would not release the NCAA’s Notice of Allegations containing the charges until March 5, after an Arizona Superior Court judge ordered it to.
Four days earlier, when Miller spoke with emotion in a postgame Zoom media conference following the Wildcats' loss at Oregon, Miller said his heart went out to the current players, who did not have "anything to do with why we're not playing in this tournament."
Miller also spoke optimistically about the future and said “I believe we can return back to the top of the mountain."
On March 8 during a news conference that normally focuses on COVID-19 issues, Robbins gave Miller a public endorsement.
“I’m not sure what the timing is going to be but we hope as soon as possible that we can get past this as a university, that Coach Miller, his family and his basketball program can move forward,” Robbins said. “You know, he’s out there recruiting. I think signing day is coming up soon. We’ve got a really good team. They’re young.
“And we’re eager to move forward and get the final chapter of this now almost four-year saga over. But Coach Miller is our coach.”
Miller was under contract through the 2021-22 season. He made $2.5 million plus $200,000 each from Nike and IMG.
If Miller were fired without cause, UA would owe him about $1.4 million — 50% of his remaining guaranteed base pay. If he were fired for cause (breaking NCAA rules other improprieties), it is less clear because of ambiguous language in Miller’s contract.
One of Miller's four year players at Arizona, Dusan Ristic, tweeted Tuesday that "I don't like this." UA freshman Kerr Kriisa tweeted: "Just leaving it out here.. One of the best coaches I've been coached by."
A 1992 graduate of Pittsburgh who began his head coaching career at Xavier in 2004-05, Miller was 302-109 over 12 seasons at Arizona. He was hired in April 2009, after Russ Pennell led the Wildcats to the 2009 Sweet 16 as interim head coach. The Wildcats also had an interim head coach in 2007-08, Kevin O’Neill, because Olson took what became a season-long leave of absence.
Miller’s first team missed the NCAA and NIT tournaments with a record of 16-15 but the Wildcats won the 2011 Pac-10 title and reached the NCAA Tournament’s Elite Eight in 2010-11.
Star forward Derrick Williams left after that season to become the No. 2 pick in the NBA Draft, and Arizona finished the next season in the first round of the NIT. But the Wildcats then began a streak of six straight NCAA Tournament appearances in 2012-13 while Miller began recruiting at an elite level.
Replacing seven of their top eight players from the 2019-20, the Wildcats went 17-9 this season. They won three of their final four games, including an upset win at USC, but lost in their finale at Oregon to finish in fifth place at 11-9 in the Pac-12.
“In the first two years with us in the Pac-10, we went 24-12. We kind of rebuilt and we sustained excellence,” Miller said after this season’s finale. “Right now, 11-9 isn't what anyone wants to sign up for moving forward.
“But I do think it's a great bridge from a lot of things that have happened to a promising future, and we have some very good young players who are able to return that had outstanding seasons.”
Recruiting success — and a pair of investigations
Miller successfully recruited even higher-rated young prospects before the FBI investigation became public, putting together seven straight Top 5 recruiting classes from 2011 to 2017. He has recruited and coaches five NBA lottery picks in Aaron Gordon, Stanley Johnson, Lauri Markkanen and Deandre Ayton, and four other first-round picks that included Zeke Nnaji and Josh Green in 2019.
Arizona’s issues began in September 2017, when then-assistant coach Book Richardson was arrested for taking $20,000 in bribes. The NCAA investigation began in 2019, after the ensuing federal proceedings took place — including a plea agreement in which Richardson admitted to taking the bribes for the purpose of paying UA recruiting targets and later steering them to an agent for representation. Richardson was eventually imprisoned for three months in 2019.
The NCAA’s investigation ended in October, when it issued a Notice of Allegations to Arizona, but the process was further drawn out when Arizona requested it move off the NCAA’s a move to the new Independent Accountability Resolution Process, which is mostly made up of investigators, attorneys and executives not involved in NCAA sports.
Arizona’s case was accepted in December, and Robbins said on March 8 that he still hadn’t he heard from the IARP. The IARP already had cases from four other schools when Arizona’s was accepted and it has not finished one yet.
Despite the allegations that surfaced out of the initial federal complaint and subsequent trials, Miller landed what was rated the No. 1 fall recruiting class in November 2019: five-star guards Nico Mannion and Green along with four-star wing Terry Armstrong, four-star forward Nnaji and three-star center Christian Koloko. Although Armstrong later opted to sign professionally in Australia instead of attending college, Nnaji proved better than expected and was named the Pac-12’s Freshman of the Year, then became a first-round NBA pick.
As a result of that recruiting class, and other acquisitions, the Wildcats entered 2019-20 as a potential Top 25 team and contender for the Pac-12 title but they finished just 21-11, expected to receive a 7-10 seed in the NCAA Tournament before it was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Notice of allegations
For Arizona, it has been a long journey from Richardson’s arrest to federal basketball trials involving UA and several other college basketball programs in October 2018 and April 2019. Arizona acknowledged in May 2019 that the NCAA investigation had begun, and its investigation was finished in October 2020 but now may be re-opened by the IARP.
Only one player on UA’s 2020-21 roster, senior forward Ira Lee, had enrolled at UA before the federal investigation was announced, something Miller referred to after the season ended.
“There’s not a single player in our locker room or who was here that had anything to do with why we’re not playing in this tournament," Miller said near the end of this season.. "And my heart really goes out to them. It’s not been easy. But they, and we, have really I think done a great job of getting all the way to the end. Now it’s so much more about where we go from this point forward.”
Miller has also flipped his staff completely over from the one that worked under him in 2016-17, with all three of those assistants having been implicated in the federal proceedings or found to have broken NCAA rules, with Richardson serving his three-month prison sentence from July to October 2019.
In addition, ESPN reported in February 2018 that Miller was caught on federal wiretap discussing a $100,000 pay-for-play scheme for former UA star Deandre Ayton with aspiring agent Christian Dawkins, an allegation both Ayton and Miller have denied.
While that allegation did not surface in the NCAA’s Notice of Allegations, Miller was charged with a Level I violation for the actions of two assistants who allegedly committed other violations.
The other four Level I charges were against Richardson for taking $20,000 in bribes from an agent for the promise of steering Wildcat players to an agent, against former assistant Mark Phelps for trying to cover up a $500 loan he gave a player believed to be Keanu Pinder, while Richardson and Phelps were both cited in a Level I charge for academic misconduct.
The NCAA's enforcement staff alleged that both Richardson and Phelps arranged or were involved in falsifying academic records for two UA recruits (whom reports indicate were Rawle Alkins and Shareef O'Neal). Finally, UA itself was handed a Level I for lack of institutional control.
Arizona was mentioned in both federal trials resulting from the FBI's investigation, in October 2018 and April and May 2019. Miller faced several allegations that surfaced during the second trial, when Dawkins was found guilty of two federal bribery charges.
During that trial, a recording was played in which then-UA assistant coach Book Richardson told Dawkins that Miller “bought” Ayton and was paying him $10,000 a month. Dawkins said on the recording, from a June 2017 conversation, that Miller told him he was “taking care of everything myself” regarding Ayton but offered to turn everything over to Dawkins as he sought to gain Ayton as a professional client.
Asked what Dawkins meant in the recording, government witness Marty Blazer testified that, “I understood that to mean (Miller) had been taking care of payments to Deandre Ayton. Sean Miller was taking care of everything for Deandre Ayton and his family.”
A March 2020 HBO documentary about the federal investigation and Dawkins’ role in it, titled “The Scheme,” revealed additional audio obtained from federal evidence. Included was a conversation between Miller and Dawkins in which Dawkins said handlers of five-star recruit Nassir Little, who was believed to be choosing between Miami and Arizona at the time, "definitely wanted to get some (expletive) for themselves.”
Miller replied: “Miami doesn’t have an advantage over us in that area, do they?”
A self-imposed ban
Arizona self-imposed a postseason ban for the 2020-21 season, indicating the school believes that is the lowest penalty it will ultimately receive. If a standard Level I case holds up, the NCAA’s penalty matrix calls for a 1-2 year postseason ban. But the NCAA’s Notice of Allegations indicated Arizona’s case would fall into a Level I aggravated category, where the range is a 2-5 year postseason ban.
When announcing the self-sanction on Dec. 29, Arizona acknowledged that NCAA's investigation into its men's basketball program found "serious lapses in judgment” by certain former staffers.
“I understand and fully support the university’s decision to self-impose a one-year postseason ban on our men’s basketball program," Miller said in a statement. "Our team will remain united and aggressively compete to win a Pac-12 championship.”
Pro prospects — and a coaching tree
In all, 13 of Miller’s UA players under Miller were been taken in the NBA Draft, while several other undrafted players have at least made appearances in the league.
Most notably, undrafted guard T.J. McConnell played four years with the Philadelphia 76ers after being undrafted in 2015 and signed a two-year, $7 million contract with Indiana in July 2019, while Allonzo Trier signed a two-year, $6.9 million deal with the New York Knicks in December 2018 despite not being selected in that year’s draft.
Several of Miller’s assistants have also moved on to head coaching jobs. His brother, Archie, spent two seasons as UA’s associate head coach before taking over Dayton in 2011 and then became Indiana’s head coach in 2017. Archie Miller was fired by IU last month.
Another of Miller’s original UA assistants, James Whitford, left the Wildcats in 2013 to become Ball State’s head coach. Former Washington head coach Lorenzo Romar spent 2017-18 as UA’s associate head coach, then took over Pepperdine’s program after that season. In addition, former UA star Damon Stoudamire worked under Miller from 2013-15 before leaving to be an assistant coach at Memphis and, in 2016, taking over as head coach at Pacific.
Former UA standout Joseph Blair spent between 2013-15 as a graduate assistant under Miller, later becoming the head coach of the G League’s Rio Grande Valley Vipers before working as an assistant with the 76ers and Timberwolves.
When Stoudamire left UA in 2015, Miller hired Phelps, a former head coach at Drake. Without Richardson and Romar in spring 2018, Miller hired Justin Gainey from Santa Clara and Danny Peters from Whitford’s Ball State staff to be his two new assistants. In June 2019, Miller replaced Phelps with former NAU head coach Jack Murphy, a former UA aide under Lute Olson. Former UA standout Jason Terry joined the staff in May 2020 after Gainey left to become Marquette’s associate head coach.
Tournament hits, misses
Miller and his staff led the Wildcats to the Pac-10 title in 2011 and the Pac-12 titles in 2014, 2015 and 2018, plus a first-place tie with Oregon in 2017. He was named the conference’s coach of the year in 2011, 2014 and 2017.
Arizona reached the Elite Eight of the NCAA Tournament in 2010-11, then again during Miller’s peak seasons of 2013-14 and 2014-15. In 2013-14, the Wildcats spent a school-record eight straight weeks at No. 1 in the Associated Press Top 25 poll and, despite losing standouts Aaron Gordon and Nick Johnson early after that season, the Wildcats went 34-5 in 2014-15.
However, Elite Eight losses to Wisconsin in both 2014 and 2015 left a sour ending to those seasons, and the Wildcats underachieved in the postseason since then: They lost first-round games in 2016 and 2018 while exiting 2017 tournament in the Sweet 16 loss to Xavier, Miller’s old team. In 2018-19, they finished their season with a first-round loss to USC in the Pac-12 Tournament and did not qualify for either the NCAA or NIT tournaments; the 2020 NCAA Tournament was canceled.
Hired from Xavier
Before arriving at Arizona, Miller spent eight seasons at Xavier, the last five as the Musketeers’ head coach. He was 120-47 (.719) over the five seasons as head coach, winning three Atlantic 10 conference titles while making two NCAA Sweet 16s and an appearance in the 2008 Elite Eight.
A native of Beaver Falls, Pennsylvania., located outside of Pittsburgh, Miller played for his father at Blackhawk High School and then for hometown Pitt from 1987-92. He then began his coaching career as a graduate assistant in Wisconsin in 1992-93, then made stops at Miami (Ohio) and North Carolina State before moving to Xavier in 2001.
Miller has also spent several offseasons coaching for USA Basketball since 2011. He led the USA to the 2015 U19 World Championships while serving as an assistant coach for the gold-medal winning USA team in the U18 FIBA Americas Championships.
Photos: Arizona Wildcats basketball coach Sean Miller over the years
Arizona basketball coach Sean Miller
Arizona basketball coach Sean Miller
Arizona basketball coach Sean Miller
Arizona basketball coach Sean Miller
Arizona basketball coach Sean Miller
Arizona basketball coach Sean Miller
Arizona basketball coach Sean Miller
Arizona basketball coach Sean Miller
Arizona basketball coach Sean Miller
Arizona basketball coach Sean Miller
Arizona basketball coach Sean Miller
Arizona basketball coach Sean Miller
Arizona basketball coach Sean Miller
Arizona basketball coach Sean Miller
Arizona basketball coach Sean Miller
Arizona basketball coach Sean Miller
Arizona basketball coach Sean Miller
Arizona basketball coach Sean Miller
Arizona basketball coach Sean Miller
Arizona basketball coach Sean Miller
Arizona basketball coach Sean Miller
Arizona basketball coach Sean Miller
Arizona basketball coach Sean Miller
Arizona basketball coach Sean Miller
Arizona basketball coach Sean Miller
Arizona basketball coach Sean Miller
Arizona basketball coach Sean Miller
Arizona basketball coach Sean Miller
Arizona basketball coach Sean Miller
Arizona basketball coach Sean Miller
Arizona basketball coach Sean Miller
Arizona basketball coach Sean Miller
Arizona basketball coach Sean Miller
Arizona basketball coach Sean Miller
Arizona basketball coach Sean Miller
Arizona basketball coach Sean Miller
Arizona basketball coach Sean Miller
Arizona basketball coach Sean Miller
Arizona basketball coach Sean Miller
Arizona basketball coach Sean Miller
Arizona basketball coach Sean Miller
Arizona basketball coach Sean Miller
Arizona basketball coach Sean Miller
Arizona basketball coach Sean Miller
Arizona basketball coach Sean Miller
Arizona basketball coach Sean Miller
Arizona basketball coach Sean Miller
Arizona basketball coach Sean Miller
Arizona basketball coach Sean Miller
Arizona basketball coach Sean Miller
Arizona basketball coach Sean Miller
Arizona basketball coach Sean Miller
Arizona basketball coach Sean Miller
Arizona basketball coach Sean Miller
Arizona basketball coach Sean Miller
Arizona basketball coach Sean Miller
Arizona basketball coach Sean Miller
Arizona basketball coach Sean Miller
Arizona basketball coach Sean Miller
Arizona basketball coach Sean Miller
Arizona basketball coach Sean Miller
Arizona basketball coach Sean Miller
Arizona basketball coach Sean Miller
Arizona basketball coach Sean Miller
Arizona basketball coach Sean Miller
Arizona basketball coach Sean Miller
Arizona basketball coach Sean Miller
Arizona basketball coach Sean Miller
Arizona basketball coach Sean Miller
Arizona basketball coach Sean Miller
Arizona basketball coach Sean Miller
Arizona basketball coach Sean Miller
Arizona basketball coach Sean Miller
Arizona basketball coach Sean Miller
Arizona basketball coach Sean Miller
Arizona basketball coach Sean Miller
Arizona basketball coach Sean Miller
Arizona basketball coach Sean Miller
Arizona basketball coach Sean Miller
Arizona basketball coach Sean Miller
Arizona basketball coach Sean Miller
Arizona basketball coach Sean Miller
Arizona basketball coach Sean Miller
Arizona basketball coach Sean Miller
Arizona basketball coach Sean Miller
Arizona basketball coach Sean Miller
Arizona basketball coach Sean Miller
Arizona basketball coach Sean Miller
Arizona basketball coach Sean Miller
031019-spt-ua bk-p7.JPG
022219-spt-uabk-p9.jpg
Arizona Oregon Basketball
P12 USC Arizona Basketball
Arizona vs. USC, Pac-12 Tournament
P12 USC Arizona Basketball
Sean Miller, Pac-12 Tournament
031019-spt-ua bk-p15.JPG
031019-spt-ua bk-p6.JPG
Sean Miller, Arizona - ASU
Arizona State 72, Arizona Wildcats 64
Arizona Colorado Basketball
021019-spt-ua bk-p14.JPG
Arizona Utah Basketball
020819-spt-ua bk-kp-p17.jpg
Arizona Wildcats basketball coaches
Sean Miller
Sean Miller, Washington State
Arizona Wildcats 55, Washington State 69 (copy)
University of Arizona vs Washington
020819-spt-ua bk-kp-p18.jpg
Arizona vs Washington
Sean Miller, Washington
020819-spt-ua bk-kp-p13.jpg
012519-spt-ua bk-p10.jpg
012019-spt-ua bk-p29.jpg
012719-spt-ua bk-p16.jpg
University of Arizona vs Arizona State
020119-spt-ua bk-p10.jpg
012719-spt-ua bk
Sean Miller presser ASU
University of Arizona vs UCLA
Arizona vs Oregon State
Best of 2018: Arizona Daily Star photography
University of Arizona vs Northern Arizona
Arizona Wildcats vs. UC Davis Aggies men's college basketball
Arizona Wildcats 70, UC Davis Aggies 68
Arizona Wildcats vs. UC Davis Aggies men's college basketball
University of Arizona vs Northern Arizona
Arizona Wildcats 61, Montana Grizzlies 42
University of Arizona vs Baylor
Arizona Wildcats vs. Georgia Southern Eagles college basketball
Arizona vs Utah Valley
Contact sports reporter Bruce Pascoe at 573-4146 or bpascoe@tucson.com. On Twitter @brucepascoe