Arizona, Eastern Washington brought together by COVID-19 cancellations, fortuitous timing

But then a positive antigen test hit, leaving the Eagles without enough players to face the Ducks — and without enough time to confirm the test’s validity.

“Once that happened, we had to go (have the player) take a PCR test, and that doesn’t come back for 24 hours,” Legans said. “So you don’t have all the information and (when it comes back negative), it’s the 26th. The game’s already past. There’s nothing we can do.”

The Eagles got the player back in time to face Washington State on Nov. 28, but even then EWU still had just six scholarship players and a walk-on available to face the Cougars in Pullman.

Plus, the Eagles’ game prep wasn’t exactly ideal.

“It was such a ragtag thing,” Legans said. “One of our guys couldn’t practice because he had a headache so we had to go through the protocols and all that. Then the other guy was getting back (from the false positive) — he didn’t really practice for the game. So we really were only practicing with like five or six guys. And because you want to make sure everybody’s good, you can’t really go up and down.

“But the guys came out and played really hard. Just got tired at the end.”