Arizona extends coach Adia Barnes through 2025-26 season, pending regents approval

It's already a March to remember for Adia Barnes.

The University of Arizona announced Thursday that it is extending the women's basketball coach's contract through the 2025-2026 season, pending April 14 approval from the Arizona Board of Regents. Terms of the contract extension were not immediately available.

The news comes four days before Arizona, a No. 3 seed, plays its first NCAA Tournament game in 16 years. The Wildcats will face Stony Brook at 11 a.m. Monday in a game that will be shown nationally on ESPN2.

Barnes, a former standout player for the Wildcats, was hired five years ago next month to replace Niya Butts. After going 20-40 in her first two seasons, Barnes and the Wildcats hit their stride. They're a combined 64-25 since.

Barnes tweeted on Thursday afternoon that she was "feeling blessed."

Feeling blessed! I have to remind myself everyday that everything is on HIS TIME. It’s always the right time and just how it is supposed to be. ❤️ — ADIA BARNES 🐻⬇️🌵🌞 (@AdiaBarnes) March 18, 2021