Arizona extends coach Adia Barnes through 2025-26 season, pending regents approval

It's already a March to remember for Adia Barnes.
The University of Arizona announced Thursday that it is extending the women's basketball coach's contract through the 2025-2026 season, pending April 14 approval from the Arizona Board of Regents. Terms of the contract extension were not immediately available.
The news comes four days before Arizona, a No. 3 seed, plays its first NCAA Tournament game in 16 years. The Wildcats will face Stony Brook at 11 a.m. Monday in a game that will be shown nationally on ESPN2.
Barnes, a former standout player for the Wildcats, was hired five years ago next month to replace Niya Butts. After going 20-40 in her first two seasons, Barnes and the Wildcats hit their stride. They're a combined 64-25 since.
Barnes tweeted on Thursday afternoon that she was "feeling blessed."
Feeling blessed! I have to remind myself everyday that everything is on HIS TIME. It’s always the right time and just how it is supposed to be. ❤️— ADIA BARNES 🐻⬇️🌵🌞 (@AdiaBarnes) March 18, 2021
“We are thrilled that Adia will lead our women’s basketball program for years to come,” UA athletic director Dave Heeke said in a news release. “Adia has built a nationally-prominent program in a short amount of time that achieves excellence on the court, in the classroom and in the community. Her dedication to coaching and developing student-athletes is rivaled by her passion for our university, our athletics department and our Southern Arizona community. Under her outstanding leadership, Arizona Women’s Basketball has become a national brand and we cannot wait to see where Adia takes us.”
In five years, Barnes has turned the program from the being picked to finish 11th in the Pac-12 to being ranked in the Top 10 nationally. Monday's tournament game will be the high point of a head coaching career that has also includes a 2019 WNIT championship.
Barnes was already working on her second UA contract.
In August 2019, the regents approved a five-year contract extension that included a salary increase to $407,500 — a raise of more than $170,000 above the $235,000 she was making. The salary bump was supposed to go into effect in June of last year. However, the pandemic-mandated reductions in salary for all UA employees cost Barnes $81,500 — 20% of her new deal.
Barnes' last extension included two bonuses, one for academics. She was due to received up to $15,000 for Academic Progress Report scores and a bonus of $30,000 if her players had a cumulative GPA of 3.3 or higher.
The contract also included performance bonuses: $10,000 for reaching the NCAA Tournament and $20,000 for a first-round win, with escalating bonuses topping out at $50,000 for winning the NCAA title.
Barnes also agreed to a retention bonus that was supposed to kick in last July.
