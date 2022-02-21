Arizona falls out of top 10 in AP Women's Poll

The Arizona Wildcats (19-5) check in at No. 12 in the AP Women's Poll heading into the final week of the regular season, marking the first time since Nov. 23 the Cats haven't been ranked inside the top 10.

Arizona's 72-67 road loss to Washington State Sunday caused them to slip from 8th to 12th in the poll. The Wildcats have now lost three of their last six games.

UA had been ranked 10th or better in 13 straight AP Top 25 polls, the longest stretch in program history and rising to as high as No. 4 in the country.

South Carolina (25-1), Stanford (23-3), NC State (25-3), Louisville (23-3) and Baylor (21-5) make up the top five programs in the poll.

The Wildcats complete their regular season schedule this week with home games against UCLA and USC. The Cats saw their 11-0 start to the season snapped by USC in Los Angeles in early January but then were able to beat UCLA 74-63 on Jan. 26.

