Arizona fans rally behind Cats as NCAA Tournament comes to McKale Center

MacDonald, an educator for 37 years, appreciates the view she's had from those seats and how it's allowed her to really observe the Barnes' coaching of her players as they come off the bench, along with their responses.

"I see the way they speak to each other. The coaching staff respects the players," MacDonald said. "It's a lot better than watching some of the coaches who scream at their players. I like the way Adia and Salvo really talk to them."

The group has also been attending Barnes' weekly radio show from its inception and remember when they were the only ones who showed up to listen, with their husbands in tow. They marveled at how things have changed, with Flora's Market Run becoming the go-to spot on Tuesday evenings for fans of Barnes and her players.

"I love the camaraderie (of this team.) They work together and care for each other and have a love for the sport and each other," Wills said. "And I love how Adia has brought them together and changed the culture. She's made them believe that they can win."

Wills is confident the Wildcats will make it far this year, saying she knows that season-ticket holders who gave up their seats during the teams down years regret the decision.