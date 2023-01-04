 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Arizona forward Azuolas Tubelis makes midseason Wooden Award watch list

Western Oregon's Cameron Benzel (23) tries to slow downArizona's Azuolas Tubelis (10) on a drive in the second half of their exhibition game at McKale Center, Tucson, Ariz., November 1, 2022.

 Kelly Presnell / Arizona Daily Star

Arizona forward Azuolas Tubelis was named to the 25-player midseason Wooden Award watch list on Wednesday. The accolade is awarded to the top player in college basketball. 

The only Wildcat in program history to win the Wooden Award is Sean Elliott, who earned Wooden Award honors during his final season in 1989. 

In his third season with the Wildcats, Tubelis is averaging 20.1 points and 8.7 rebounds per game; he's also shooting 60.5% from the field this season. Tubelis also has three double-doubles this season and has scored at least 20 points in nine of Arizona's 14 games this season. 

No. 5 Arizona faces the Washington Huskies at McKale Center on Thursday at 9 p.m. 

Here's a full list of the players named to the Wooden Award midseason watch list: 

Armando Bacot, North Carolina, Sr., G

Marcus Carr, Texas, Sr., G

Antoine Davis, Detroit Mercy, Sr., G

Kendric Davis, Memphis, Sr., G

Gradey Dick, Kansas, Fr., G

Hunter Dickinson, Michigan, Jr., C

Zach Edey, Purdue, Jr., C

Kyle Filipowski, Duke, Fr., C

Adam Flagler, Baylor, Sr., G

Keyonte George, Baylor, Fr., G

Trayce Jackson-Davis, Indiana, Sr., F

Jaime Jaquez Jr., UCLA, Sr., G/F

Caleb Love, North Carolina, Jr., G

Mike Miles Jr., TCU, Jr., G

Brandon Miller, Alabama, Fr., F

Kris Murray, Iowa, Jr., F

Adama Sanogo, Connecticut, Jr., F

Marcus Sasser, Houston, Sr., G

Terquavion Smith, N.C. State, So., G

Drew Timme, Gonzaga, Sr., F

Oscar Tshiebwe, Kentucky, Sr., F

Azuolas Tubelis, Arizona, Jr., F

Jordan Walker, UAB, Sr., G

Jalen Wilson, Kansas, Jr., F

Isaiah Wong, Miami (FL), Jr., G

