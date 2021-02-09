Arizona forward Cate Reese took Oregon's slights personally, then scored 25 points in a Wildcats win

The Wildcats shot 50.8% from the field and 60% from 3-point range, their best long-range shooting performance of the year. The only game that came close a Jan. 17 win over Oregon State, when they shot 52.6%.

“I think we really took them out of their rhythm,” Barnes said. “I’m proud of the way we played. I mean, to come to Oregon to shoot 51% from the field and 60% from the 3, I think it’s this is a really good win. I think we did a good job today.”

The Wildcats’ defense was on point as well. Thomas finished with four rebounds, two blocks and two steals. Bendu Yeaney finished with two blocks.

Oregon shot 32.4% from the field and just 20% from the 3-point line. The Wildcats out-rebounded the taller Ducks 25-15 in the first half, and finished with a 42-37 advantage.

“You really have to box them out,” Thomas said. “There is no other way. A lot of times we’ll just try to jump with them and that’s never going to work against someone 6-7, 6-5. So, we are working on boxing out.”

A big step forward

Seventeen days is a long time between games. While Barnes was a little nervous to see how her team would respond, it didn’t take long to see the improvement on offense.